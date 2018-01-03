GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oilers knock off Shells on the road

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

ROXANA – The East Alton-Wood River girls basketball team enjoyed a nice 2.5-mile ride back home from Roxana High on Wednesday night.

The Oilers celebrated their first victory over the Roxana Shells in 8 years after winning 39-32 in their annual backyard rivalry game at Roxana High. EA-WR also improved to 6-9, tripling its win total of two from last season.

The Shells lost their fourth straight game and dropped to 3-13. Their next game will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with a South Central Conference road game against Pana.

After starting its season on Nov. 14 with a win over Dupo at the Dupo Cat Classic, Roxana lost nine straight games.

In addition to the Shells, EA-WR also got wins over South Fork, Dupo and Madison and defeated Valmeyer twice. The Oilers return to action on Monday with a road game against Father McGivney.

The last time the Oilers beat the Shells was on Jan. 11, 2010, when they won 56-31 in a game at Roxana.

Joe Parmentier, the new EA-WR coach this winter, headed the Oilers during the 2009-2010 season. Parmentier replaced Emily Von Natta as coach this year.

EA-WR had lost 17 straight games to the Shells before Wednesday. The Oilers lost four times to Roxana during the '14-15 season. Last month, the Shells beat EA-WR 40-32 in the fifth game of the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault High in Waterloo.

On Wednesday, the Oilers got a spark off the bench from freshman Jayden Ulrich. She finished with seven points.

Ulrich, who won an IESA state championship in the shot put last year while she was an eighth grader at East Alton Middle School, scored on a conventional 3-point play with 46 seconds left in the first to give the Oilers a 10-5 lead.

With the game tied at 20-20 in the third quarter, Ulrich scored back-to-back buckets to give EA-WR the lead for good. She scored a layup with 5:42 left, then another layup 48 seconds later to give the Oilers a 24-20 lead.

Ulrich was part of a balanced scoring attack for EA-WR. Sophomores Kayla Brantley and Kate Baskin each had 8 points and sophomore Leigh Ann Nottke finished with seven.

Brantley, who scored 19 points in the last meeting against Roxana last month, hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to complete the scoring. It was the Oilers' only trey in the contest.

Baskin scored six of her points in the second half. Nottke scored all of her points from the free-throw line.

Taylor Parmentier, the coach's daughter, scored a key bucket with 1:16 left that extended the Oilers' lead to 36-32. It was her only basket in the game.

Roxana led 19-18 at halftime before EA-WR came back to take a 29-24 lead after the third quarter. The Shells got within two twice in the fourth, but that as close as they would get.

Senior Emma Lucas scored 10 points, including 8 in the second half, and sophomore Kylie Winfree finished with 10 rebounds for the Shells, who beat Dupo, Gibault and EA-WR for their only wins this season.

