GIRLS BASKETBALL: Queens of the Valley

BETHALTO – After beating the Jersey Panthers 58-47 in their regular season finale on Thursday at home, the Civic Memorial Eagles received a big award.

The Eagles earned a Mississippi Valley Conference championship plaque after winning the league with a 10-0 record. Last year, the Bethalto school shared the conference title with Highland at 9-1.

Now, CM is looking to celebrate with more hardware at its home floor next week.

The Eagles are hosting the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional, which starts on Monday with a quarterfinal game between Cahokia and Triad. The winner of that game plays the Eagles in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. CM has won a regional title in each of the last five years.

CM is seeded second in sub-sectional B of the Carbondale Sectional.

Last year, the Eagles won 31 games and reached the Class 3A University of Illinois Springfield Super-Sectional.

The Eagles finished their '17-18 regular season at 27-2 and a seven-game winning streak. CM started its season by winning its first 10 games and had another 10-game winning streak later in the season.

St. Joseph's Academy and Breese Central handed the Eagles their only losses.

The Eagles will celebrate their eighth straight winning season this winter. Jonathan Denney now has 256 wins in his 12 seasons as CM coach.

CM finished with its first undefeated conference season in five years. The Eagles clinched the conference title outright after beating Mascoutah 71-38 on Tuesday.

Three players scored in double figures for CM against the Panthers. Sophomore Anna Hall led the way with 13 points, followed by sophomore Kourtland Tyus with 12 and senior Kaylee Eaton with 10.

Eaton is the Eagles' leading scorer with 15 points per game. She scored in double figures 23 times.

Hall is second at 10.6 points per game.

Freshman Tori Standefer, who helped the Trimpe Middle School girls basketball team finish with 26 wins and place second at the state tournament last year, finished with eight points, including six in the first quarter. She scored the first basket of the game that started a 12-0 run for the Eagles.

Senior Hannah Schmidt scored five points off the bench, all of them were in the second quarter.

CM led 20-11 after the first quarter. Jersey rallied to get within four points twice in the second quarter, but that's as close as it would get the rest of the game.

The Eagles led 31-26 at halftime. They extended their lead to 47-29 early in the fourth quarter after going on a 10-0 run.

CM completed the season series sweep over the Panthers, who dropped to 21-6 overall and finished in a tie for second with Highland in the conference standings at 7-3. The Eagles beat Jersey 62-35 on Dec. 27.

The Eagles won nine of their 10 conference games in double digits. They allowed just an average of 29 points in conference play.

Peyton Tisdale scored 14 points with four 3-pointer and Clare Breden added 10 to lead Jersey, which will play either Freeburg or Waterloo in the Class 3A Freeburg Regional semifinals on Tuesday.

× Jonathan Denney 2 8 18 Civic Memorial girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney discusses his team's 58-47 victory over Jersey on Thursday. The Eagles finished their regular season at 27-2 overall and won the Mississippi Valley Conference title with a 10-0 record.

× Tori Standefer 2 8 18 Civic Memorial freshman Tori Standefer discusses her team winning the Mississippi Valley Conference title in her first high school basketball season.