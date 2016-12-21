GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Round 2 goes to Eagles

BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles and Highland Bulldogs met for the second time this season on Tuesday and for the second time the Eagles prevailed.

CM put together a solid second half to come from behind and beat the Bulldogs 58-53. With the win the Eagles improved to 11-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Highland dipped to 8-3 and 3-1 with the loss.

The other CM win over the Bulldogs came on Nov. 26 at the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament, 57-45. The 2-0 start vs. Highland is a big boost after the Eagles went 0-4 against their MVC rivals a year ago.

“I really think this is the second round of a four-round heavyweight championship fight,” CM head coach Jonathan Denney said. “We’ve played (Highland) four times the last seven years and I fully expect to play them to play them four times this year.”

Senior Allie Troeckler echoed the same sentiment as her coach. The Eagles' all-time leading scorer led all players with 25 points to go with 10 rebounds on Tuesday. She knows the series with the Bulldogs will continue to be a doozy.

“It definitely feels good to beat them, since we’ve had so many losses against them,” Troeckler said. “But they’re a good team and it’s going to be a battle every time we face them.”

It was definitely a battle Tuesday.

During the first quarter the Eagles and Bulldogs were tied twice at 7-7 and 13-13 following treys from CM's Kaylee Eaton and Kourtland Tyus, but Highland netted the final four points of the frame to go up 17-13 at quarter's end.

The Eagles knotted it at 17-17 on a basket by Troeckler at the 7:15 mark of the second quarter, but the Bulldogs went on a 10-2 run to take a 27-19 lead with 2:04 remaining in the half. Highland's Abby Melosi capped the spurt with a traditional 3-point play.

CM then received a score from Troeckler and a 3-pointer by Eaton to whittle the deficit to 27-24 at the break.

“They really out-toughed us in the first half,” Denney said. “They dominated the boards, they just seemed to be a little bit tougher. They were a little hungrier in that first half.”

That changed in the third quarter.

Consecutive treys by Eaton and Troeckler tied the game at 31-31 and 34-34 in the third. Then after Highland's Madison Wellen scored her sixth point of the frame with 2:53 left to put the Bulldogs ahead 36-34, CM bolted on an 8-0 run to close the stanza and take a 42-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Troeckler scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter.

“Their toughness got us again this time a little bit, for about a three-, four-minute span,” Highland head coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “They started taking away some of the things we were trying to do and we did not really counter off of that. I think when you've got young guards that's going to happen, but they're going to grow up and we're going to get better.”

That 8-0 run turned into a 14-0 sprint when Eaton and Alaira Tyus nailed 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter, expanding the Eagles' lead to 48-36.

But Troeckler picked up her fourth foul shortly after, sending her to the bench and the Bulldogs responded with an 8-0 spree to cut it to 48-44 with 3:39 left in the game.

“I think we needed to gather ourselves after that,” said Eaton, who scored 15 points in the win for the Eagles. “Then I think we did a good job afterwards.”

It was Eaton that halted the run by the Bulldogs, darting to the hole for a layup at the 3:15 mark to extend the CM lead to 50-44.

“Eaton made a big basket to stop the bleeding because they were on the come and we weren't being strong with the ball,” Denney said. “Eaton's had a great start to her season and I think she's shown that she's a basketball player. We're not a one-man team. Allie had a big night tonight, but I thought a lot of the girls were out there making plays. I thought Anna Hall stepped up big on (Alex) LaPorta in the second half and locked her up and Annika Ochs off the bench was a little spark that ignited our run.”

Highland kept coming though, cutting it to a 2-point deficit twice. Ellie Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:37 to go to cut it to 52-50 and Emmy Nyquist knocked down a trey with 35 seconds left to slice it to 55-53, but CM did enough at the free throw line to pull out the win.

The Bulldogs shot themselves in the foot, missing the front end of two 1-and-1s down the stretch, too.

“They did a good job of executing down the stretch,” Arbuthnot said. “We had our chances. We missed two front ends of 1-and-1s at the end of the game. We had the opportunity, we just didn't get it done.”

Troeckler thought the win was a big confident boost as the Eagles head to the Jersey Holiday Tournament next week. They open with MVC rival Jersey at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27.

“This gives us a lot of momentum,” she said. “We've got a long break before, so to have this win going into practices will give us a lot of energy and keep us high for the Jersey tourney.”

CM 58, HIGHLAND 53

(Mississippi Valley Conference)

Bulldogs 17 10 9 17 — 53

Eagles 13 11 18 16 — 58

Eagles (11-0, 3-0) — Kourtland Tyus 4, Anna Hall 7, Allie Troeckler 25, Kaylee Eaton 15, Alaira Tyus 5, Annika Ochs 2. 2FG — 14 3FG — 7 FT — 9 PF — 15.

Bulldogs (8-3, 3-1) — Rece Portell 6, Ellie Brown 3, Alex LaPorta 12, Madison Wellen 17, Hayley Taylor 7, Abby Melosi 3, Emmy Nyquist 5. 2FG — 17 3FG — 5 FT — 4 PF — 20.