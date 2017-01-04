GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Roxana beats EA-WR for third time

WOOD RIVER -- The Roxana Shells celebrated another victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Wednesday.

The Shells improved to 3-0 against their crosstown rivals after cruising to a 50-24 at EA-WR’s Memorial Gymnasium. The 50 points marked a season high for Roxana.

“I was glad with the way we played,” Roxana coach Brian Diskin said. “I really thought for the most part, it was the most solid game the girls have played all year.”

Now, the Shells will look to celebrate a winning season in Diskin’s first year as head coach. Roxana improved to 6-10 with eight regular season games remaining, five of them are in South Central Conference play.

The Shells’ next game will be against Pana at 1 p.m. Saturday at home. They are 1-3 in conference play.

Roxana beat the Oilers 44-21 in a first-round game of the Dupo Cat Classic and the season-opening game for both teams on Nov. 14. They met again in the consolation semifinals of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic on Dec. 15 and the Shells won 46-33.

On Wednesday, the Shells had three players in double figures to pull off the win over the Oilers. Emma Lucas scored a season-high 20 points, Abby Palen finished with 14 and Sara Kreutztrager had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Roxana raced to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and led 35-9 at halftime. The Shells made 46 percent (24 for 52) of their shots.

“It helps that we were playing a team that we beat a couple of times before, so that helped our confidence level coming in and it helps our ability to execute a little bit better as long as we go out and do that,” Diskin said.

With her team down 2-0 early in the first quarter, Lucas took over, scoring three straight baskets to give Roxana a 6-2 lead it would never relinquish. The Roxana junior finished with 15 points in the first half.

“Emma is athletic,” Diskin said. “She’s quick and she’s really good about not trying to do things she can’t do.”

Diskin said his team was looking forward to playing EA-WR for the third time this season.

“These girls get up for that game,” the Roxana coach said. “They get a little bit extra motivation coming in and playing these girls. It’s good for us.”

The Shells also snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday. They were coming off an 0-2 showing in the Lebanon Tournament.

“We didn’t finish very well down there and we didn’t play very well,” Diskin said. “I was really pleased with how the girls came back after the New Year practicing the last couple of days, then coming into this game today, it seemed like we were ready to play.”

Junior Hannah Rexford, who scored 27 points in the first meeting against the Oilers in November, is out with a hamstring injury she suffered during the Lebanon Tournament.

“Hopefully, it’s nothing serious,” Diskin said. “It was a strain the first time through, so we hope it’s nothing worse than that. We’ll keep her out a couple of weeks and let it heal up and she’ll be back.”

EA-WR dropped to 2-14 and lost its eighth straight game.

“We played them a lot closer than we did in the Gibault Tournament (last month),” EA-WR coach Emily Van Natta said. “We played just seven girls. We do well when we’re going all out, but I don’t think we have the endurance to go all out the whole game. We tried it at the end and it worked, but we can’t buy a basket for our life.”

The Oilers made just 24 percent (10 for 42) of their shots.

“A big issue for us all year is getting baskets to fall,” Van Natta said. “It’s incredibly hard. If it’s not there, it’s not there. We’re getting good looks and it’s so frustrating because they get in and make a move and it bounces out. If we get a rebound, we put that up and it still bounces out. It’s only so long you can do that before the other team gets it back.”

Kayla Brantley led EA-WR with nine points, all of them were in the second half.

“Kayla is a great ball player,” Van Natta said. “She can see the court and she knows what’s going on. She’s still young.”

Also for the Oilers, Krizza Domingo finished with five points and nine rebounds.

“I told Krizza after the game that she had a wonderful game,” Van Natta said. “We talk about boxing out and rebounding a lot, but she’s the one on the team that will get her body to where the rebound is.”

The Oilers, who beat Dupo twice for their only wins of the season, will play another home game on Monday against Father McGivney.

ROXANA 50, EA-WR 24

Shells 17 18 7 8 -- 50

Oilers 5 4 5 10 -- 24

Roxana -- Abby Palen 14, Sara Kreutztrager 10, Emma Lucas 20, Lindsey Scroggins 2, Olivia Stangler 2, Cloe Copeland 2. 2FG-24 3FG-0 FT-2

EA-WR -- LeighAnn Nottke 2, Kayla Brantley 9, Carly Campbell 5, Fiona Hamiti 2, Kate Baskin 1, Krizza Domingo 5 2FG-9 3FG-1 FT-3