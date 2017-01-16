GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Scrappy Washington outlasts CM

GODFREY — The Civic Memorial Eagles have two losses on the season and head coach Jonathan Denney points to the same reason for both of them.

CM lost 53-47 to the Washington Blue Jays in the main event of the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout at Alton High on Monday. The showcase, originally scheduled for Saturday was moved back to Monday with the threat of ice over the weekend. The Eagles and Blue Jays squared off in the fifth and final game of the day.

“We’ve got two losses this season and a combined whatever the points are, we lost by three to Highland and six to these guys, and in both games, we got outworked, we got out-hustled, we got out-scrapped,” Denney said. “The scouting report’s out. If you out-hustle us and we don’t make shots, you’re going to beat us.”

CM dipped to 17-2 with Monday's loss, its second in three contests, while Washington improved to 11-1.

The Eagles led 1-0 and 3-2 against the Blue Jay, but that was it. They climbed within two points on three occasions, but never drew even or reestablished a lead again.

“I feel as a collective whole, we’re softer than we were two months ago,” Denney said. “We’re a lot softer and I don’t want to take anything away from a few kids because they’re out there grinding and playing as hard as they can, but as a collective whole, we’re very soft right now.

“We’re losing hustle plays. (Washington's) running down long rebounds, we’re not meeting passes and they’re flying in there. If we meet the pass, it’s going to be a foul, but we’re not dotting the Is and crossing the Ts and doing the little things and paying attention to detail and when you play a team that’s as good as that and a team that’s as good as Highland and they outwork you, they’re going to beat you and that’s what happened again tonight.”

Washington head coach Adam Fischer was honored with the nod from Denney about his team's hustle. Fischer explained he had the upmost respect for CM entering Monday and thought they were a valiant opponent.

“For a team and a coach to give us that kind of compliment, we’ll take it,” Fischer said. “I feel like his kids played awful hard. We just started watching them about a month ago when we knew this game was coming up. You hear about them all the time and they’re a heck of a program.

“We flat get after it. That’s our goal every night, to play with heart, play with toughness, get on the floor. As you see, we’re not a very tall ballclub and we’re usually out-sized. We’ve got to make up for some of that with our heart and with our toughness. We get on the floor a lot and we do encourage that in practice. I don’t necessarily think we out-toughed them, but we are a pretty tough ballclub.”

Solid outside shooting and offensive rebounding spurred the Blue Jays to jump out to a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. They nailed four treys in the opening frame from four different players.

Kyra Hardesty hit the first at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter to give Washington a 5-3 lead. It kick started a 10-0 run by the Blue Jays to put them up 12-3.

“Our post player has been deathly sick with the flu, so we didn't want to play her much, so we basically played five guards on the offensive end of the floor and with that we're able to spread teams out and we shoot the ball pretty well,” Fischer said. “But it's hard to block people out at the 3-point line and we've got a couple kids that just flat go get it and have a nose for the basketball. Jackie Arnold is averaging almost 10 rebounds per game and she's 5-foot-4 on her best day.”

CM clawed back in the second quarter, starting with a 6-0 spurt to open the stanza. The Eagles cut it to 26-22 at the half and were back in the game.

It was defense that coaxed the comeback, highlighted by Allie Troeckler blocking a shot on Washington's Reese Arnold in the waning seconds of the half. Troeckler finished with 5 blocks on the night to go with 22 points and 9 rebounds.

“I thought defensively we were pretty good,” Denney said. “Except when we wouldn't slide in and take a charge, or box out and chase down a rebound, but what are those things? Those things are toughness.”

The Eagles lack of outside shooting on Monday hindered them, too. They missed 6 in the first half and were just 2-of-16 from beyond the arc for the game.

A zone defense by the Blue Jays kind of caught Denney off guard, but that opened up the 3-pointer for CM, it just couldn't convert.

“I didn't expect them to play zone,” Denney said. “They did and sold out to the fact they were going to give us 15, 20 threes and hopefully we missed them and what did we shoot, 2-for-16. It seemed like 2-for-50 to me.

“There's going to be nights like this and I tell them all the time, what's going to balance that out is effort, boxing out and playing hard defensively.”

The Eagles cut it 26-24 to open the second half on a bucket by Troeckler, but Washington began to pull away again in the third. The Blue Jays owned a 40-30 advantage after three quarters.

Guard Jackie Arnold poured in 11 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter. She scored 17 of her 24 in the second half.

CM battled back in the fourth. Kaylee Eaton hit the Eagles' first trey with 3:37 remaining in the game to cut it to 44-37. Kourtland Tyus hit another one with 2:28 left, which dwindled it to 46-42.

A bucket and a pair of free throws from Troeckler sliced it to 48-46 with 1:06 to play, but Washington was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in the final minute and a big CM turnover late helped seal the game for the Blue Jays.

“You play a team like Civic Memorial that's right there in Illinois every year you get nothing but better,” Fischer said. “Even if they blew us out by 40 we were going to be a better team because of it.”

Player of the Game certificates were awarded to players from both teams after the game. Troeckler got it for CM, while Jackie Arnold was Washington's recipient.

The Eagles now welcome Columbia to Bethalto at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before delving into the Carrollton Invitational on Saturday.

LIBERTY BANK GREAT RIVERS SHOOTOUT

WASHINGTON 53, CIVIC MEMORIAL 47

Blue Jays 20 6 14 13 — 53

Eagles 8 14 8 17 — 47

Eagles (17-2) — Kourtland Tyus 3, Anna Hall 4, Allie Troeckler 22, Kaylee Eaton 6, Alaira Tyus 4, Hannah Schmidt 4, Tori Pfeifer 4. 2FG — 16 3FG — 2 FT — 9 PF — 14.

Blue Jays (11-1) — Kyra Hardesty 6, Nichole Brinker 7, Jackie Arnold 24, Reese Arnold 14, Brooke Robinson 2. 2FG — 11 3FG — 6 FT — 13 PF — 14.