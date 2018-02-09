GIRLS BASKETBALL: Season's over for Knights

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

EDWARDSVILLE -- The Lebanon Greyhounds got off to a big early lead and never looked back in the 55-42 win over the Metro East Lutheran Knights on Friday night in the Class 1A MELHS Regional championship game.

The win vaults the Greyhounds into the North Greene Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday against the Carrollton Hawks. Lebanon will take a 28-1 record into that contest.

The Knights end their season at 15-12.

The Greyhounds came out strong, storming to a 17-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Guard Krista Bass led the charge with 8 points during that run and finished with 14 points.

The Knights trailed Lebanon 27-14 at halftime. MELHS forward Ellen Schulte grabbed 4 points in that quarter, while teammates Destiny Williams, Miriam Wolff and Sami Kasting each picked up two.

Schulte finished with 14 points.

The Knights quickly drew within 10 points (28-18) in the third quarter after Schulte posted up at the three-point line looking for a pass, and, unable to find one, drove to the rim for a layup.

Schulte continued to power the Knights’ offense as she later grabbed a rebound off a Lebanon free throw and ran the ball down the court for another layup to cut the deficit to 31-21.

Schulte's efforts were not enough to stop the Greyhounds, however.

Lebanon guard Emily Reinneck hit a 3-point shot and center Madison Schoenfeld, who finished with 17 points, added to the lead with a conventional 3-point play to extend her team's lead to 38-23. The Greyhounds led 41-23 after the third quarter.

Kasting sank 4 three-point shots in the final 3 minutes and finished with 16 points. Wolff also hit a trey in the fourth quarter.

The Knights ran into foul trouble. Schulte fouled out with three minutes to go.

MELHS seniors Madeline Stewart, Brigitta Jones, and Skye Mayberry-Lopilato saw their high school basketball careers come to an end on Friday. They were the only seniors on this year's team, thus leaving the Knights plenty of returning talent for next year's squad.

