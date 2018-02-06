GIRLS BASKETBALL: Senior night success

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsvile girls basketball team has a successful senior class in Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger, Myriah Noodel-Haywood, Lauren Taplin, Rachel Vinyard and Sydney Kolnsberg.

The six players have helped the Tigers win 116 games, including a a 67-34 win over the O'Fallon Panthers in their regular season home finale on Tuesday at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium, and capture four Southwestern Conference championships, three regional titles and three sectional crowns.

All of the players were honored before the game against the Panthers. Then, they helped the Tigers not only stay undefeated, but clinch their ninth straight conference title.

Edwardsville improved to 24-0 overall and 13-0 in conference play with one regular season game remaining, which is a road game against Alton on Thursday.

The Tigers also won their 40th straight conference game. They haven't lost a league game since they fell to Collinsville 70-68 on Dec. 15. A win over the Redbirds on Thursday will give EHS its second straight undefeated conference season. The Tigers beat Alton 80-22 in the last meeting on Jan. 12.

Edwardsville will look to finish with its second straight undefeated regular season. Last year, the Tigers finished 26-0 en route to a 32-1 record and a second-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.

Edwardsville, which also remains No. 1 in the Associated Press state girls basketball poll, will start its postseason on Feb. 14 against either Alton or Belleville West in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional semifinals. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in sub-sectional A of the Champaign Centennial Sectional.

Pranger finished with 22 points, giving her a career total of 1,723 points. She's second to Emmonnie Henderson on the all-time scoring list at EHS.

Martin, who plans to continue her basketball career next year at the University of Iowa, finished with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. She hit all of her treys in the first quarter.

Noodel-Haywood and Taplin each scored two points.

Martin, Pranger, Noodel-Haywood, Taplin and Vinyard made up the Tigers' starting lineup. Kolnsberg entered the game late in the first quarter.

The Tigers got strong efforts from juniors Jaylen Townsend and Morgan Hulme and sophomore Quierra Love off the bench. Townsend finished with 10 points, Love had five and Hulme added four.

Edwardsville completed the season series sweep over O'Fallon, which dropped to 23-4 overall and 10-3 in conference play. The Tigers beat the Panthers 51-36 in the last meeting on Jan. 5 at O'Fallon.

The two teams could square off again in sectional play. The Panthers are seeded second in sub-sectional A, making them the top seed in the Glenwood Sectional.

EHS stormed to a 23-7 lead after the first quarter and 39-14 at halftime. The Tigers won all of their conference games by double digits.

Pranger and Martin had their second senior night ceremony. Almost four months ago, they helped the Tigers' volleyball team beat Belleville West in their final home volleyball matches.

× Lori Blade 2 6 18 Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's 67-34 win over O'Fallon in its final home game of the season on Tuesday. The Tigers clinched their ninth straight Southwestern Conference title.

× Kate Martin 2 6 18 Edwardsville senior Kate Martin discusses her team's victory over O'Fallon on senior night. Martin finished with 19 points.

× Rachel Pranger 2 6 18 Edwardsville senior Rachel Pranger discusses her team's performance against O'Fallon on Tuesday as well as clinching the Southwestern Conference title for the ninth year in a row.