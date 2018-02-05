GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shells fall to Southwestern in regionals

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

ALTON – The Roxana Shells got some offensive punch from sisters Emma and Macie Lucas in their Class 2A Marquette Regional quarterfinal game against the Southwestern Piasa Birds on Monday.

The Lucas sisters combined to score 25 points against Southwestern. Emma, a senior, finished with 15 and Macie, a sophomore, scored 10.

But the efforts didn't help the Shells pull off the win over the Piasa Birds. Southwestern advanced to Tuesday's semifinal game against third-seeded Hillsboro after winning 44-29.

The Shells finished their season at 4-21. They started their season on Nov. 14 with a win over Dupo in the first round of the Dupo Cat Classic before losing nine straight games.

After pulling off back-to-back wins over Waterloo and East Alton-Wood River in the Gibault Candy Cane Classic, Roxana lost 10 straight games, including a 48-18 loss to Southwestern in a South Central Conference game last week. That streak was snapped with a 37-26 win over Dupo in the regular season finale on Feb. 1.

Southwestern improved to 15-11 and will play against another SCC opponent in Hillsboro at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the regional semifinals. The Piasa Birds, seeded fifth, lost to the Hiltoppers 54-32 on Jan. 25.

Marquette Catholic will play Staunton, which beat EA-WR 46-26 in a quarterfinal game on Monday, in the other regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Emma and Macie Lucas were the only Roxana players in double figures on Monday. Sophomore Kiley Winfree, who sat out for 10 games due to an injury, returned on Monday and scored two points and grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman Olivia Mouser also scored two points.

Mouser gave the Shells a 4-3 lead with a basket with 4:45 left in the first quarter before the Piasa Birds responded with a 14-1 run to take a 17-5 lead that carried into the second quarter.

Roxana rallied to cut the lead to 17-13 after going on an 8-0 run. But Southwestern got a 3-pointer from Abbey Burns as time expired in the second quarter to take a 20-13 halftime lead.

Emma scored seven points in the first half and eight in the second. She helped the Shells pull within 17-11 after scoring six straight points late in the second quarter.

Macie scored six of her points in the third quarter.

The Shells will lose two players to graduation – Emma Lucas and Lindsey Scroggins – next year. They have a combined nine sophomores and freshmen and have no juniors.

The Lucas sisters are now preparing for the soccer season this spring. Last year, Emma Lucas was the Shells' top scorer with 29 goals and helped her team win 14 matches and a regional championship.

Bailey Weible finished with 13 points and Burns had nine points with three 3-pointers to lead Southwestern.

× Brian Diskin 2 5 18 Roxana girls basketball coach Brian Diskin discusses his team's 44-29 loss to Southwestern on Monday in a Class 2A Marquette Regional quarterfinal game.