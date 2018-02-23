GIRLS BASKETBALL: Statebound Tyus

× Expand File photo Civic Memorial senior Alaira Tyus goes for a 3-pointer against Quincy Notre Dame earlier in the season. Tyus qualified for the Class 3A State Three-Point Showdown next week at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Alaira Tyus' high school basketball career will continue for another week.

The Civic Memorial senior qualified for the Class 3A State Three-Point Showdown after finishing in a tie for first with Jersey's Claire Breden with 11 three-pointers in the sectional round on Thursday at Carbondale.

Tyus, along with Breden, East Richland's Julie Luna and Mount Vernon's Annibelle Harrison will compete in the three-point shooting tournament, which starts at 5 p.m. March 1 at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal. The top four shooters in the preliminary round advance to the finals at 12:45 p.m. March 2.

Tyus will be making her second trip to the state 3-point contest. She finished fourth when she was a freshman.

Tyus qualified for the sectional round by placing first in the regional round with 10 on Feb. 15 at Civic Memorial. Freshman Tori Standefer also qualified for sectionals with 9, but didn't make the state cut on Thursday.

Tyus was one of the top players in the Eagles' outstanding season. She helped the Bethalto school finish 28-3 and win its second straight Mississippi Valley Conference title. CM's season ended with a 42-36 loss to East St. Louis in the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional finals.

Tyus averaged nine points per game and was second on the team in 3-pointers with 58.