GIRLS BASKETBALL: Staunton puts an end to EA-WR’s season

ALTON — The Staunton Bulldogs entered Monday’s contest with the East Alton-Wood River Oilers with a notable size advantage on paper and it proved to be the difference.

The Bulldogs topped the Oilers 46-26 in the Class 2A Marquette Regional semifinals at MCHS. With the win Staunton improved to 15-11 and advance to meet the host Explorers at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the regional semifinals. EA-WR saw its season conclude at 7-19.

Monday marked the Oilers third loss to the Bulldogs this season and their second in a week. Staunton visited Memorial Gym on Jan. 29 and left with a 48-36 victory. It also marked the ninth straight season EA-WR has bowed out in the first game of the playoffs. The Oilers last postseason victory was on Feb. 9, 2009, a 42-24 win over Greenville.

EA-WR did see a nice progression in ‘17-18, winning the most game for the program since it went 7-19 in 2009-10. That also marked the last time Joe Parmentier coached the Oilers before this season. They also have no seniors on their roster.

Unfortunately on Monday EA-WR had no answer for Staunton’s 6-foot-2 center Abby Scanzoni. She finished with a game-high 19 points accompanied by a game-best 7 rebounds.

Early on the Oilers were holding their own. LeighAnn Nottke tied the score at 2-2 with a jumper and Kayla Brantley followed that up with a 3-pointer to give EA-WR a 5-2 edge at the 3:42 mark of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs answered with a 9-0 run though, capped with Ashleigh Painter’s trey at the buzzer to propel them in front 11-5 at the close of the opening frame.

Another basket from Brantley allowed the Oilers to shave it 11-7 early in the second quarter, but Staunton strung together an 11-2 spurt to balloon the it lead to 22-9 with 4:30 to play.

EA-WR’s last big push came with 6-0 scoring spree to cut it to 22-15 with 48 seconds left in the first half. Nottke had a bucket to go with a free throw by Jayden Ulrich and another 3-pointer from Brantley.

Scanzoni sent the Bulldogs to the locker room with a 24-15 lead when she scored just before the break.

Unfortunately for the Oilers the second half belonged to Staunton.

Nottke and Aubrey Robinson had early baskets in the third quarter for EA-WR which made it 26-19 with 5:23 to go in the stanza, but the Bulldogs built their lead from there. They closed the third quarter on a 14-0 run to elevate the advantage to 40-19.

That run continued to grow, as it blossomed into a 20-0 spurt, leaving Staunton ahead 46-19 with 5:19 remaining in the game. The monster series spanned nearly 10 minutes. Scanzoni had 8 points over the spree to pace the Bulldogs.

After Robinson’s basket in the third quarter, the Oilers didn’t record another field goal until freshman Hannah Allen hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds to go in the game. The only other scoring for EA-WR over that period of time were a pair of free throws each from Nottke and Kathleen Tierney.

The Oilers were led by Nottke and Brantley with 8 points apiece in the loss. Other EA-WR players to score were, Ulrich and Allen each with 3 points and Robinson and Tierney both with 2.

Savannah Bruhn joined Scanzoni in double figures for Staunton with 10 points.

Now the Bulldogs will prepare to meet host Marquette for the first time this season on Tuesday. The Explorers are the top seed in the regional and come into the contest with an 18-8 record.

× Joe Parmentier 2-5-18 EA-WR head coach Joe Parmentier discusses the Oilers' 46-26 loss to Staunton on Monday in the 2A Marquette Regional quarterfinals. EA-WR closes the season at 7-19.