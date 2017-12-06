GIRLS BASKETBALL: Strong second half leads Tigers past Lancers

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

EDWARDSVILLE — The Belleville East Lancers visited Lucco-Jackson Gym on Tuesday and gave the Edwardsville Tigers a slight scare in their home opener.

The fear was fleeting though as the Tigers used a strong second half to race to a 70-35 victory. With the win EHS improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference. East dipped to 2-5 and 1-2 in the SWC with the loss.

The Lancers were making a game of it early against the Tigers. They trailed 25-24 entering the locker room and when Bryce Dowell drained a shot at the 7:43 mark of the third quarter, East found itself in front 26-25.

That’s when Edwardsville took over.

The Tigers marched on a 25-0 marathon run and outscored the Lancers 45-11 in the second half to produce the lopsided outcome.

EHS’ Kate Martin scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, exploding for 13 in the third quarter.

Edwardsville also turned East over 16 times in the second half and 26 times in the game. The Tigers coughed it up 13 times themselves, but just 3 times in the second half.

They did a better job of boxing out and limiting the Lancers’ second chance opportunities off of offensive rebounds in the second half, too.

Early in the contest East owned a 5-4 lead after a 3-pointer from Brittany Nitz at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter. EHS answered with a 10-0 scoring spree to take a 14-5 advantage.

Martin and fellow senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood supplied the scoring on the run. Martin poured in 7 points, including a trey, while Noodel-Haywood dumped in the other 3 points.

Edwardsville owned a 15-10 lead at the close of the first quarter and ballooned it to 20-10 at the 6:37 mark of the second quarter after a 3-pointer from Rachel Pranger and bucket by Noodel-Haywood.

The Lancers responded though, outscoring the Tigers 14-5 the rest of the first half. Nitz was fouled on a 3-pointer and completed the 4-point play during that span. Dowell contributed 6 of her team-high 11 points over the stretch, too.

It gave East momentum entering the break, staring at a one-point deficit on the road at the conference powerhouse, which hasn’t lost at home since the 2009-10 season.

EHS head coach Lori Blade had a long talk with the team in the locker room. They didn’t return to the court until less than a minute remaining in the break with no time for warm ups before the second half. The message was heard loud and clear.

After Dowell’s basket, the Tigers took control with the 25-0 run that peeled 5:30 off the clock, beginning with a Martin 3-pointer at the 6:30 mark of the third.

Nitz hit her third and final 3-pointer of the night to stop the bleeding for the Lancers with 49 seconds left in the quarter. East went nearly 7 minutes without a score in the third quarter and turned the ball over 11 times.

EHS owned a 50-29 advantage entering the final frame and never looked back.

Nitz’s trey started a 6-0 series for the Lancers, but Edwardsville came back with a 14-0 run to nab a 64-32 lead with 2:06 left in the game.

The Tigers buried four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and 9 overall in the game.

Altogether EHS had 4 double-digit scorers. Joining Martin was, Quierra Love and Jaylen Townsend with 11 points apiece and Noodel-Haywood with 10. Rounding out the scoring were Pranger with 7 points, Rachel Vinyard with 6 and Lauren Taplin with 3.

Nitz joined Dowell in double figures for East, scoring 10 points. The Lancers were without standout junior guard Kaylah Rainey on Tuesday. She’s sidelined with an injury.

Martin was also recognized prior to the game for joining the 1,000-point club for the Tigers last season. She became the 18th member of the 1,000-point club during the Class 4A state semifinals in March.

Edwardsville returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Belleville West.

× Lori Blade 12-5-17 Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade discusses the Tigers slow start on Tuesday vs. Belleville East, which turned a strong second half into a 70-35 victory in their home opener.