GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Super Tigers

BLOOMINGTON – Makenzie Silvey, Criste'on Waters and Jasmine Bishop are not done with their high school basketball careers just yet.

The Edwardsville senior class has extended its high school basketball careers to two more games as the Tigers defeated the Benet Academy Redwings 59-38 on Monday in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional to qualify for the state tournament for the fifth time in program history.

Silvey, Waters and Bishop were the first players to hoist the super-sectional plaque after the game.

“We worked really hard for it,” Silvey said. “I'm so proud of our team of how we executed and we came out and play hard and battled the whole 32 minutes.”

Now, the seniors are looking to end their careers with a state title. Edwardsville will play Montini in the state semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal.

Montini, located in the Chicago suburb of Lombard, advanced to state by beating Homewood-Flossmoor 39-35 in double overtime in the Mother McAuley Super-Sectional on Monday.

“Montini is going to be a handful,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “We know that. They're traditionally very good and a very strong team. (Coach) Jason (Nichols) does a great job with the program, but at least we have the opportunity to go and play in the semifinals and you never know what's going to happen when you get there.”

The Tigers improved to 31-0, surpassing last year's win total of 30. It will be the 10th time in the last 11 years Edwardsville will finish with 30 or more wins.

The Tigers will be making their third trip to the Bloomington-Normal area in a week.

On Thursday, Edwardsville beat Rock Island in the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional championship game to advance to the super-sectionals.

With the win on Monday, the Tigers avenged the losses to Benet Academy the last two years at super-sectionals.

“It's an awesome achievement,” Blade said. “We've been on the losing side the last two years and it's always disappointing and tough for kids, but they committed themselves and they're looking forward to the opportunity to make a run and get back up here and have another chance. Just seeing the kids and how excited they are is worth every minute of it.”

The Tigers last played at state in 2012. They finished second that year.

Also that year, Waters was an eighth-grader at Liberty Middle School and helped her team qualify for the IESA 8-4A state tournament.

Waters is thrilled that she'll be playing at state in the high school level.

“Even when you're in middle school and you come and watch us play, you're like, 'Man, I can't wait to be out there with them.' Everybody looks to be a Tiger and it's something great to be a part of,” Waters said.

Bishop joined the Edwardsville team in her sophomore year after playing her freshman year at Alton. She said she's happy to be playing for a basketball program that has won 14 regional titles and 12 sectional titles the last 15 years.

“I'm so happy to be with this group,” Bishop said. “They're an amazing group. They're like family to me and they're awesome.”

Edwardsville led 22-18 at halftime. The Tigers extended their lead to 28-18 after starting the third quarter on a 6-0 run. They outscored Benet 19-7 in the third quarter to lead 41-25 and never looked back.

“We had a really good second half,” Blade said. “I thought our defense was really good, but offensively, we kind of got into some flow. In the first half, they took that away from us, but in the third quarter, we really ran some good offense and took advantage and made some good reads on what the defense was taking away from us and did a great job.”

Silvey, Waters and Bishop played key roles in the win over the Redwings. Silvey scored 18 points, Waters had 14 points and 10 rebounds before leaving the game with 2:57 to go with an injured back and Bishop came off the bench in the closing seconds and scored a basket.

Blade said she's pleased that the three seniors will close out their careers at state.

“It's a big deal,” the Edwardsville coach said. “They led us, they worked hard and they've been good team leaders, so it's great to see kids reap the benefits of the time and effort they've put in.”

Also for Edwardsville, junior Myriah Noodel-Haywood scored 12 points.

Benet finished its season at 28-5.

“I give them a lot of credit,” Benet coach Joe Kilbride said of Edwardsville. “I said from earlier in the season, I don't think people up north realize how good Edwardsville is. That team is good enough to win state, trust me.”

The Redwings' loss has guaranteed that there's going to be a new champion in Class 4A girls basketball this year. The school from the Chicago suburb of Lisle won the state title the last two years.

“They're a very good program with state championships the past two years,” Silvey said. “We knew it was going to be a battle tonight. We were able to come out and fight our hardest and leave everything out here and we came out on top.”

CLASS 4A ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY SUPER-SECTIONAL

EDWARDSVILLE 59, BENET ACADEMY 38

Tigers 13 9 19 18 – 59

Redwings 10 8 7 13 – 38

Edwardsville – Makenzie Silvey 18, Rachel Pranger 5, Kate Martin 4, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 12, Criste'on Waters 14, Quierra Love 1, Jasmine Bishop 2, Jaylen Townsend 3. 2FG-21 3FG-4 FT-5 PF-12.

Benet Academy – Tsimba Malonga 6, Clara Prasse 2, Kendal Schramek 12, Katie Jaseckas 9, Brooke Schramek 6, Quin Earley 3. 2FG-10 3FG-4 FT-6 PF-19.