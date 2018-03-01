GIRLS BASKETBALL: Terrific trio

File photo File photo File photo

A trio of area girls basketball players earned all-state honors this year from the Associated Press.

Edwardsville seniors Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger were named on the Class 4A all-state team and Civic Memorial senior Kaylee Eaton was selected on the Class 3A all-state team.

Both Martin and Pranger were named on the first team and joined a group that included Rock Island's Brea Beal and Chrislyn Carr and Montini's Aaliyah Patty.

Eaton was named on the honorable mention team, her first AP all-state award.

Martin and Pranger earned AP all-state honors for the second year in a row. Last year, Pranger was named to the second team and Martin was selected on the honorable mention team.

The duo helped the Edwardsville Tigers qualify for the state tournament for the second year in a row. The Tigers are 30-0 and will play Montini at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at Illinois State University. Last year, EHS lost to Geneva 41-40 in the state championship game.

Martin, who plans to continue her basketball career at the University of Iowa, is the Tigers' leading scorer at 17 points per game. She finished as the second-leading vote getter with 87 votes, three behind Beal (90).

Pranger is Edwardsville's second leading scorer at 12.2 points per game. She's inching closer to the all-time scoring record as she is 13 points away from breaking the mark of 1,806 points set by Emmonnie Henderson.

Eaton earned all-state honors after leading the Eagles in scoring at 15 points per game. She also helped the Bethalto school finish 28-3 and win a Mississippi Valley Conference championship.

The AP released the Class 3A and 4A all-state teams on Thursday.