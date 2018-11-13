GIRLS BASKETBALL: The new benchmark

Submitted Photo Payton Patterson

Payton Patterson continues to break records at Lewis and Clark Junior High in Wood River.

Now an eighth grader for the Patriots, Patterson set the school record for most points in a season on Nov. 7. This comes a year after she set the seventh-grade single season mark.

Patterson has 275 points as an eighth grader, surpassing Emily Best’s previous school record of 263. Best’s all-time mark for the eighth grade has stood since 2001.

Patterson still has one regular season game remaining at 7 p.m. Thursday in Litchfield before entering regional play.

Last year, Patterson surpassed a 17-year-old mark owned by Katie Smith. Patterson ended up with 235 points, while Smith’s record had been 229.

Patterson also has the most points in a single game with 29.