GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers cruise past Warriors, improve to 9-0

GRANITE CITY – After a month, no one can slow down the Edwardsville girls basketball team.

The Tigers improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Southwestern Conference play after winning 77-21 over the Granite City Warriors on Thursday in a Southwestern Conference game at GCHS' Memorial Gymnasium. Edwardsville has won all of its games by an average margin of 36 points per game.

The 77 points marked a season high for the Tigers. They also scored over 70 points for the fourth time this season, all of them were in conference play.

Granite City dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The Warriors lost their fourth straight game after starting their season on Nov. 28 with a 46-41 win over Madison.

EHS returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against East St. Louis. The Tigers then will play in the Visitation Christmas Tournament, with their first game scheduled for Dec. 23.

GCHS' next game will be on Tuesday at Collinsville. The Warriors then will play in the Duchesne Tournament, with their first game scheduled for Dec. 26.

The Tigers are picking right where they left from last season, when they finished 32-1 and finished second in the Class 4A state tournament. They return four key players – Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger, Myriah Noodel-Haywood and Quierra Love – from last year's team.

The quartet came up big against the Warriors, combining to score 55 points.

Martin, who plans to continue her basketball career at the University of Iowa, led EHS with 19 points with three 3-pointers. She's the Tigers' leading scorer with 20.6 points per game.

Pranger, Haywood and Love each had 12 points. Pranger is the Tigers' second-leading scorer at 11 points per game.

Edwardsville had a total of nine players score against Granite City. Megan Silvey and Lauren Taplin combined to hit five 3-pointers off the bench. Silvey finished with 9 points with three treys and Taplin hit a pair of treys to finish with 6.

The Tigers stormed to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter before Granite City got back-to-back buckets from sophomore Erika Hurst. Hurst finished as the Warriors' leading scorer with 6 points.

Granite City is in a rebuilding stage after losing four players to graduation, including all-state performer Addaya Moore, who is now playing for the University of Illinois.

Senior Viktoria Johnson, who scored five points against the Tigers, is the only returning player from last year's team that finished 9-15. Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Warriors in their victory over Madison.

Hurst, sophomores Ellie Wiehardt, Alex Powell and Kaitlyn Fusselman and junior Hannah Harris have been getting plenty of varsity action for Granite City, which also lost to Alton, Belleville West and O'Fallon.

The Warriors lost to an undefeated team for the second straight game. On Monday, they fell 75-19 to an O'Fallon team that is off to an 8-0 start and is tied for first with Edwardsville in the league standings. The 77 points allowed on Thursday marked a season high for Granite City.

The Tigers won last year's conference title with 14-0 record. They won their 31st straight league game on Thursday.

Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's 77-21 win over Granite City on Thursday.

Edwardsville senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood discusses her team's performance against Granite City on Thursday. The Tigers won 77-21 to improve to 9-0.