GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers dominant in win over Washington

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

ST. LOUIS — The Edwardsville Tigers marched into the semifinals of the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament in dominating fashion on Tuesday.

The Tigers walloped Washington 61-23 at Visitation on Tuesday to draw a showdown with Kirkwood in the tournament semifinals at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. With Tuesday’s victory Edwardsville improved to 12-0 on the season. Washington dipped to 5-2 with the loss.

Kirkwood (7-0) advanced to the semifinals against EHS by defeating Hazelwood Central (4-6) 63-52 in an earlier quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday. Central and Washington meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation bracket game.

The other semifinal matchup features Incarnate Word Academy (6-2) and Whitfield (9-1) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

There may have been a little Christmas hangover for the Tigers early on Tuesday, but they shed that fast and didn’t look back.

Washington’s Reese Arnold buried a 3-pointer with 1:55 to play in the first quarter, putting the Blue Jays and EHS in a 7-7 tie. That was the final time Washington would be in the game.

A basket by Myriah Noodel-Haywood of the Tigers with 1:26 to play in the opening frame made it 9-7 and jump started a 16-0 scoring spree for Edwardsville.

The Tigers led 13-7 at the close of the first quarter and owned a comfortable 23-7 advantage when the run closed at the 4:19 mark of the second stanza. Noodel-Haywood scored 8 of the 16 points on the run.

Edwardsville utilized its obvious size advantage to dominate the Blue Jays. The Tigers went into the break with a lopsided 37-15 lead behind 14 points from Rachel Pranger and 13 from Noodel-Haywood.

EHS had 4 traditional 3-point plays in the first half, 3 by Noodel-Haywood and 1 by Pranger, taking advantage of the size difference. It converted on 2 of the 4.

The Tigers continued their dominance in the second half. An 11-0 spurt in the middle of the third quarter left them ahead 50-17 with 3:15 to play in the frame. Noodel-Haywood had 4 points during the run and Kate Martin sank a 3-pointer along the way to highlight it.

When time expired on the third quarter Edwardsville was ahead 53-22 and earned a running clock in the fourth quarter, going on to outscore Washington 8-1 in the final frame.

Noodel-Haywood led the Tigers with 19 points on the night. Pranger and Martin joined her in double figures. Pranger scored 16, while Martin netted 10. Other scorers for EHS included Jaylen Townsend with 6 points, Megan Silvey and Rachel Vinyard with 3 apiece and Quierra Love and Lauren Taplin both with 2 points.

Washington was led by Reese Arnold with 12 points.

The championship game for the Visitation Holiday Tournament is on the docket for 8 p.m. Thursday if the Tigers pull off a win on Wednesday. If they lose they would play for third place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

× Lori Blade 12-26-17 Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade talks about the Tigers' dominant 61-23 win over Washington on Tuesday at the Visitation Christmas Tournament and now facing Kirkwood in a tough semifinal matchup on Wednesday.