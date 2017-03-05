GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers fall to Geneva in state title game

NORMAL – Six years ago, the Geneva Vikings hired Sarah Meadows as the Geneva Vikings' head girls' basketball team.

Since then, the Vikings became a successful basketball program, winning 148 games and capturing six regional championships and three sectional titles.

Now, they have a state championship.

Geneva won its first state title in school history after beating the Edwardsville Tigers 41-40 in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Redbird Arena. Junior Stephanie Hart hit the game-winning points on a jumper with five seconds left.

“It's amazing,” Meadows said. “It's incredible. It's awesome. All of their hard work is paid off and you get to reap the benefits of it. It's great.”

The Vikings also denied the Tigers to become the 16th team to win a state title and finish with an unbeaten season in the year. Edwardsville finished its season at 32-1.

Most of the Edwardsville players were in tears after the game and during the awards ceremony.

“It's unfortunate when you put in so much blood, sweat and tears into it,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “It makes it harder when something like this happens.”

The Tigers finished second at state for the second time in program history. They also placed runner-up in 2012, when they lost to Whitney Young in the Class 4A state title game.

“I told them they need to keep in perspective of what we did and what we accomplished as a team and bringing the community together,” Blade said. “We had a great outpouring of support tonight and that didn't happen five years ago.”

Geneva finished its season at 29-4. The school finished fourth in its last two state appearances in 2009 and 2014.

Meadows replaced Gina Nolan as Geneva head coach in 2011. She said when she took over the program, winning a state title was her No. 1 goal.

“You always dreamed about it and you watch it and you want it to be you, so it's a good feeling,” the Geneva coach said.

The Vikings advanced to the championship game by beating Fremd 34-33 in the semifinals on Friday on a basket by Margaret Whitley with four seconds left. On Saturday, with Edwardsville leading 40-39, Whitley had a chance to give her team the lead, but she missed a layup. Then, Hart grabbed the rebound and scored the basket to give the Vikings the lead. She finished with 11 points.

“It's awesome,” Meadows said. “We did the same thing two nights in a row. Our kids stepped up and hit the shot when it was the most important.”

Grace Loberg, who was a freshman on the 2014 team that finished fourth, scored 17 points to lead Geneva, which won its final 15 games.

Senior Makenzie Silvey scored 17 points in her final high school basketball game. Junior Rachel Pranger finished with 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Pranger gave the Tigers the 40-39 lead after getting an assist from Silvey and scoring a layup with 23 seconds left.

The Tigers advanced to the title game by beating Montini Catholic 37-35 in Friday's semifinals. They came back from an 18-7 first-quarter deficit.

On Saturday, Edwardsville trailed 14-9 after the first quarter. The Tigers trailed 18-11 before going on a 12-5 run to tie the game at 23-23 at halftime.

Geneva started the third quarter on 5-0 run to take a 28-23 lead. It led 36-31 with five minutes left in the game before Edwardsville rallied to take a one-point lead in the final seconds.

“A lot of teams would have quit when we got down with two minutes to go,” Blade said. “The kids bounced back the last four minutes and really played well and hit some shots.”

Edwardsville committed six turnovers in the first quarter and finished with 17.

“Last night, it was the first quarter and tonight, to be honest with you, it was three quarters and you can't do that in a state championship game,” Blade said. “If we play them again, maybe it would be a different outcome, but today, they were better than we were.”

With its girls' basketball team winning on Saturday, Geneva – a Chicago suburb – now has three state titles. The Vikings also have a pair of state championships in girls' cross country in 2008 and 2009.

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship game

GENEVA 41, EDWARDSVILLE 40

Vikings 14 9 9 9 – 41

Tigers 9 14 6 11 – 40

Geneva – Madeline Yelle 5, Grace Loberg 17, Brianna Bokorwicz 3, Margaret Whitley 2, Stephanie Hart 11, Madison Mallory 3. 2FG-13 3FG-2 FT-9.

Edwardsville – Rachel Pranger 11, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 2, Makenzie Silvey 17, Kate Martin 4, Quierra Love 6. 2FG-12 3FG-3 FT-7.