GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers knockout Mighty Macs in supers

BLOOMINGTON — The Edwardsville Tigers proved to be super on Monday.

The Tigers rolled over the Mother McAuley Mighty Macs 59-43 in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional at the Shirk Center. With the win EHS improved to 30-0 and punched its ticket to the 4A state tournament for the second straight season. The Tigers will play Chicago Montini at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University. Montini defeated Bolingbrook 43-35 in the Romeoville Super-Sectional at Lewis University on Monday to set up a rematch of last season’s 4A state semifinal, which Edwardsville won 37-35.

This marks the sixth time in school history the Tigers have advanced to state, all under head coach Lori Blade. They are looking to avenge a 41-40 loss to Geneva in the state finals and win the first state championship in program history.

EHS looked like a team on a mission early on Monday at the Shirk Center. The Tigers raced out to a 14-0 lead to get things started. Senior Kate Martin had 8 of the points during the run, including a pair of 3-pointers. By the end of the first quarter EHS owned a commanding 21-3 lead and Martin had 12 of those points.

Mother McAuley played more even with the Tigers in the second quarter, only being outscored 9-8, but entered the locker room staring at a 30-11 deficit.

It was Martin sparking Edwardsville again, as she buried a trey with 3.4 seconds to play before the break to give herself a whopping 17 points in the opening half.

The Tigers shot 54.2 percent (13-of-24) in the first half overall and 42.9 percent (3-of-7) from 3-point land. The Mighty Macs struggled mightily from the field early on, shooting 26.3 percent (5-of-19) from the field overall and going 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The early barrage by Edwardsville was much needed, as Mother McAuley played better when it returned to the floor. The Mighty Macs actually outscored the Tigers 32-29 in the second half and forced them into 11 of their 14 turnovers for the game.

Despite playing pressure defense and getting EHS to cough it up, Mother McAuley still wasn’t able to make up too much ground with the Tigers’ hot shooting. Edwardsville shot 75 percent (9-of-12) from the floor in the second half and were 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) from the free throw line. For the game the Tigers shot 61.1 percent from the field.

EHS took its first 20-point plus lead at 40-19 on a basket from senior Rachel Pranger and maintained that cushion when Quierra Love sank a jumper with 1:08 to go to make it 44-23.

The Mighty Macs got a basket from Tara O’Malley in the final minute of the third to slice it to 44-25 at quarter’s end.

In the fourth Mother McAuley kept chipping away, getting it to a 12-point deficit at 50-38 with 3:51 to play after a trey by Jenna Badali.

That proved to be as close as the Mighty Macs could get though. Martin sparked a 5-0 EHS spurt with 4 straight free throws. Love added the backend of 2 from the charity stripe to push it to 55-38 with 2:18 to go and the Tigers rolled to victory.

Martin paced Edwardsville with 23 points in the win, including going 3-of-6 from 3-point land. Pranger joined Martin in double figures with 16 points and added a team-high 11 rebounds to post a double double. Pranger was 7-of-7 from the floor in the win, and it left her with 1,793 career points, just 13 off the all-time record set by Emmonnie Henderson (1,806).

Other scorers for EHS Monday were, Myriah Noodel-Haywood with 9, Jaylen Townsend with 6 and Love with 5. Noodel-Haywood also added 9 rebounds, while Love led the Tigers with 4 assists and 3 steals.

Mother McAuley was led by Badali with 18 points, she was the lone Mighty Mac in double figures.

× Lori Blade 2-26-18 EHS head coach Lori Blade talks about the 59-43 win over Mother McAuley in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday and how special it is to earn a second straight state berth.

× Kate Martin 2-26-18 EHS senior Kate Martin talks about her 23-point performance in a 59-43 win over Mother McAuley in the 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday and the mission the Tigers are on going back to state for a second straight season.

× Myriah Noodel-Haywood 2-26-18 EHS senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood talks about utilizing the size advantage during a 59-43 win over Mother McAuley on Monday and how the experience from last season will help the Tigers on their return to state this year.