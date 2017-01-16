GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers pass big test in Whitney Young

ST. LOUIS — The Edwardsville Tigers faced their biggest test of the 2016-17 season on Sunday night at the MLK Shootout at Miller Career Academy and they passed.

They may not have scored the high marks head coach Lori Blade was hoping for, but a 68-48 win over Chicago Whitney Young is nothing to complain about.

“The second half we have a lot to look at because I thought they hammered us on the boards,” Blade said. “It was the reverse of the first half and our time management there at the end needed to be better. We took some shots we didn't necessarily need to take and that's basketball IQ and we're smarter than that when it comes to those situations. We have to get better at that, but overall I thought the first half we did a great job coming out to play and attacking the basket and our defense, help side was really good, which we've been working really hard on. Criste'on (Waters) was there, Rachel (Pranger) was there, Kate (Martin) was there a lot. And it was huge with (Mackenzie Silvey and Martin) going out in the first half with fouls for the other kids coming in.”

With the win, the Tigers — ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press 4A state poll — improved to 19-0 on the season. The Dolphins dipped to 8-5 on the year with the loss. It marked the first time the two squads had met since Whitney Young bested Edwardsville 63-51 in the '12-13 Class 4A state championship.

Sunday's game gave EHS an opportunity to face a team with size and speed. Whitney Young boasts four players over 6-foot-0 in its lineup and uses a lot of pressuring defensive schemes.

“Especially in the second half they have a tendency to pound it in and our positioning wasn't very good at times, but that's also the best post players we've seen,” Blade said. “We'll go back and break that down and see it and it will make us better. It's a win, but we'll get better from this one.”

EHS nabbed an early lead on the Dolphins and never trailed again in the game. At the 5:15 mark of the opening quarter Whitney Young led 6-5 when the Tigers uncorked a 6-0 spree to go ahead 11-6.

Martin hit a free throw and completed a 3-point play in the short run, while Pranger contributed a basket also. Martin led Edwardsville with 17 points on the night, while Pranger chipped in with 13 to mark the only Tigers in double digit scoring.

Overall 8 EHS players contributed to the offense which pleased Blade. Part of that was due to early foul trouble. There were 15 fouls called on the two teams in the first quarter and Silvey and Martin were relegated to the bench, each with two fouls.

Edwardsville led 18-10 at the close of the opening frame, with Jaylen Townsend and Quierra Love each chipping into the offense over the first 8 minutes. Townsend finished with 3 points, while Love had 6 and Jasmine Bishop netted 8, all off of the bench.

“They gave us big minutes up and down,” Blade said. “Jasmine, Jaylen, Q, gave us good minutes throughout the game, it wasn't just at times. I was really proud of their overall effort as a group.”

Love, just a freshman for the Tigers, admitted she had not encountered that type of pressure in high school prior to Sunday, but handled it well.

“It was tough, but we worked through it,” Love said. “We worked out, passed to each other on the diagonals and it worked out.

Not really (had I seen that type of pressure), maybe AAU. My team helped me out definitely. I'm very blessed to be with a team like this, it's awesome, it's a great experience.”

Edwardsville really started to create some breathing room in the second quarter. Whitney Young's Adrienne Truitt nailed a 3-pointer at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter to get it to 30-22, but the Tigers answered big. They reeled off a 9-0 run to close out the half, capped off when Kyla Jones of the Dolphins was slapped with a technical with 7.9 seconds remaining.

It came on the heels of Waters being fouled, so EHS got to shoot four free throws and got the ball back. They hit 3-of-4 from the charity stripe to head to the locker room up comfortably at 39-22.

When the game resumed in the third quarter, Martin was called for her third foul just 11 seconds into the second half, sending her back to the bench.

Edwardsville continued to roll though, outscoring the Dolphins 12-5 in the quarter to go ahead 51-27 after three frames.

The Tigers didn't execute good clock management in the fourth quarter though, seeing a 21-point lead dwindle down to a 13-point lead with 2:19 to play when Jones sank a trey to cut it to 58-45.

Fortunately EHS recuperated to outscore Whitney Young 10-3 down the stretch to secure the win.

“When you're up by that much you should probably take it out and take care of the ball, but we'll learn from this and do better when we're in this type of situation again,” Love said.

The bottom line is Sunday's contest with the Dolphins was the test Blade wanted to get for her squad and she thinks it could pay big dividends down the stretch and into the postseason.

“Coming in this was a plus for us,” Blade said. “No matter what happened it was going to be a plus. One to get to see the pressure and then their size and post play and their guard play turning the corner and doing what they did, so it's a benefit for us no matter what.”

MLK SHOOTOUT

EDWARDSVILLE 68, WHITNEY YOUNG 48

Dolphins 10 12 5 21 — 48

Tigers 18 21 12 17 — 68

Tigers (19-0) — Kate Martin 17, Rachel Pranger 13, Mackenzie Silvey 9, Jasmine Bishop 8, Criste'on Waters 6, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 6, Quierra Love 6, Jaylen Townsend 3. 2FG — 20 3FG — 3 FT — 25 PF — 17.

Dolphins (8-5) — Adrienne Truitt 11, Cameren Williams 10, Breanna Beck 8, Kyla Jones 7, Savannah Altman 4, Brooklyn Fort-Davis 3, Tyra Beck 3, Sloane Kistinger 2. 2FG — 17 3FG — 4 FT — 10 PF — 28.