GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers remain unbeaten with win over Angels

ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville Tigers' last visit to St. Louis this season was a successful one.

The Tigers improved to 19-0 overall and 6-0 in the Gateway City after getting a 51-43 road victory over the St. Joseph's Academy Angels. It's only the second time this season Edwardsville won in single digits.

The Tigers will remain on the Illinois side of the river for the rest of the season. They have six regular season games remaining, all of them in Southwestern Conference play. They're looking to finish with their second straight undefeated regular season.

Edwardsville's next game will be at Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It also has Belleville West, Granite City, East St. Louis, O'Fallon and Alton left on its regular season schedule.

The Tigers finished 9-0 against Missouri opponents this season. They also picked up their second win in less than two weeks at the St. Joseph's Academy campus. Edwardsville beat Whitfield 50-38 in a game at the St. Joseph's Shootout.

On Wednesday, the Tigers roared to a 14-0 lead and never trailed the rest of the game.

The Angels came back with a 14-2 run to get within 16-14 after the first quarter. That's as close as the St. Louis all-girls school would get for the rest of the game.

Edwardsville started the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 23-14 lead. The Tigers took a 36-25 lead at halftime.

Sophomore Quierra Love led the Tigers with 17 points, including 10 in the first half, and finished with her seventh double digit performance of the season. She began the contest by stealing a St. Joseph's pass and scored a layup.

Love's backcourt teammate, junior Jaylen Townsend, finished with 13 points, including 11 in the first half. Townsend scored in double figures for the fifth time this year.

Kate Martin scored 9 points, Rachel Pranger had 8 and Myriah Noodel-Haywood added 4 for the Tigers.

A month ago, Edwardsville won the Visitation Academy tournament championship for the first time by going 4-0, including a 61-57 win over Incarnate Word in the title game. Against Whitfield, the Tigers came back from an 11-6 first-quarter deficit to pull off the win.

Edwardsville snapped St. Joseph's six-game winning streak. The Angels, who finished fourth in last year's Missouri Class 5 state tournament, dropped to 11-4 and have a home game against Whitfield on Monday.

St. Joseph's was led by a pair of seniors – Alex Kerr and Annmarie Tyson. Kerr finished with 16 points and Tyson had 12.

Edwardsville defeated St. Joseph's for the sixth straight year.

Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's performance against St. Joseph's Academy on Wednesday. The Tigers won 51-43 to improve to 19-0.