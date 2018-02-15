GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers roar past Maroons, advance to regional final

The Edwardsville Tigers are a victory away from their 15th straight regional championship.

The Tigers cruised to a 65-18 win over the Belleville West Maroons on Wednesday in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional semifinals. Edwardsville improved to 26-0 and will face host-Belleville East at 7 p.m. Friday in the championship game.

The Tigers got 15 points from Quierra Love, 12 from Myriah Noodel-Haywood and 10 from Kate Martin to beat the Maroons for the third time this season.

Edwardsville, the top seed in the regional, will face Belleville East for the third time this season on Friday. The Tigers won 61-35 and 70-35 in the other meetings.

EHS will also play the Lancers in the postseason for the third straight year. The Tigers beat Belleville East in the Collinsville Regional championship game last year and in the Alton Sectional semifinals the year before.

Belleville East advanced to the regional finals by beating Collinsville 64-48 in the other semfinal on Wednesday.

The winner of Friday's game advance to the Champaign Centennial Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday against either O'Fallon or Glenwood. O'Fallon and Glenwood will square off in the Glenwood Sectional championship game at 7 tonight.

Belleville West finished its season at 7-21. The Maroons advanced to the semifinals by beating Alton 40-36 in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.