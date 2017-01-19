GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers too much for St. Joe's

EDWARDSVILLE — For the second time this week the Edwardsville Tigers faced a big test and for the second time they passed.

The Tigers defeated visiting St. Joseph's Academy out of Missouri, 69-57 on Wednesday at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. It came on the heels of a 68-48 victory over Chicago Whitney Young on Sunday at the MLK Shootout at Miller Career Academy in St. Louis.

Neither opponent could detour Edwardsville's perfect season so far. Wednesday's win moved EHS — which is ranked third in the latest Associated Press Class 4A poll — to 20-0. St. Joe's slipped to 11-4 with the loss.

The Tigers are especially tough on their home court. They haven't lost at home since a 53-44 setback to Althoff on Feb. 6, 2010. That's 80 straight wins at home.

Head coach Lori Blade saw room for improvement in the two wins this week, but couldn't complain of the overall results.

“They were and they were good for us either way,” Blade said of the two wins. “People get some concern that (St. Joe's) outscored us in the fourth and it does concern me a little bit, but we did try and do some different things so I'll take a little bit of that responsibility.”

Edwardsville showed what it could do early on Wednesday. After falling behind 4-2, the Tigers charged on a 10-0 run to go up 12-4 and never allowed the Angels to get closer than 5 points the rest of the way.

Rachel Pranger started the first-quarter run with a bucket and Kate Martin closed the three minutes of EHS offense.

When the first quarter closed Edwardsville had forced St. Joe's into 8 turnovers and owned a 17-11 lead. A 3-pointer at the buzzer by Annie Lally of the Angels kept them in it at the time.

Pranger, who was honored before the game with a basketball for surpassing 1,000 points for her career, led all scorers with 22 points Wednesday. Pranger joined the 1,000-point club at EHS during the first game of the '16-17 season.

She was one of four Edwardsville players who scored in double figures, joined by Kate Martin, 16, Makenzie Silvey, 14 and Criste'on Waters, 10. She was pleased with the balanced offense.

“We moved the ball around really well tonight, so we got a lot of open looks and good passes,” Pranger said.

Martin agreed, saying, “I think it's awesome, because on any given night any one of our players can be that leading scorer. It's awesome to have that on our team.”

The Tigers cruised into the fourth quarter, leading 37-23 at the break and 57-39 after three frames.

Their biggest leads were 22 points at the 3:42 mark of the third quarter on a shot by Martin, 49-27, and the 7:01 mark of the fourth quarter on a trey by Waters, 62-40.

The Angels were able to build a little momentum late. The 6-foot-3 Kelly McLaughlin, niece of St. Louis Cardinal broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, netted 7 of her team-high 17 in the final stanza.

Angels' head coach Julie Matheny thought EHS had a concerted effort to contain St. Joe's post play, which features McLaughlin and 6-2 Alex Kerr.

“They were collapsing down on both Kelly and Alex and I don't think we were consistent getting shots out on the perimeter,” Matheny said. “The other part of the game is when we did get out there, they are a little longer, lankier and quicker getting out there to that. I've got to give them a ton of respect for being able to defend the 3-point line.”

Pranger and Blade both thought the Tigers got a little comfortable in the fourth quarter with their lead. The Angels outscored them 18-12 over the final 8 minutes.

“We did build a lead and we're learning time management a little bit and that's good for us,” Blade said. “Even though they outscored us in the fourth quarter it's a good situation for us to be in and we're handling it better than we did (vs. Whitney Young). We didn't allow (St. Joe's) to shoot from the 3-point line much, because they can flat out shoot it, but we put them on the free throw line way too many times. That's a good team and Julie does a good job, but I'm disappointed that we gave up 57 points when we limited their 3-point shooting.”

Pranger added, “I think we just lost our intensity (in the fourth quarter) and we needed to bring it back like we had it the first three quarters of the game.”

With arguably their two biggest tests of the regular season out of the way this week, now EHS can turn its focus back to the Southwestern Conference, where it has 6 games remaining before delving into the postseason.

Martin believes the Tigers can take quite a bit out of the two wins this week that can help them grow as a team.

“We learned how to handle pressure,” Martin said. “Playing Whitney Young was really nice because they were really scrappy and it teaches us how to handle the pressure. That's what we're going to see as we move on in the postseason.”

NON-CONFERENCE

EDWARDSVILLE 69, ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY 57

Angels 11 12 14 18 — 57

Tigers 17 20 20 12 — 69

Tigers (20-0) — Makenzie Silvey 14, Rachel Pranger 22, Kate Martin 16, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 7, Criste'on Waters 10. 2FG — 18 3FG — 5 FT — 18 PF — 17.

Angels (11-4) — Mallory Stock 6, Mary LaBelle 7, Erika Pudlowski 7, Alex Kerr 11, Kelly McLaughlin 17, Annie Lally 5, Maya Jackson 1, Annmarie Tyson 1, Zarnice Little 2. 2FG — 14 3FG — 4 FT — 17 PF — 18.