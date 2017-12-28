GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers top Kirkwood in Visitation tournament semifinals

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

ST. LOUIS – No Illinois team has ever won the Visitation Academy Christmas Basketball Tournament championship since the event began in 1975.

The Edwardsville Tigers are one step away from becoming the first one to do it.

The Tigers advanced to the championship game after beating the Kirkwood Pioneers 60-49 in the semifinals on Wednesday at Visitation's Buder Gym. EHS improved to 13-0.

Now, the Tigers will look to get past 11-time champion Incarnate Word in the title game at 8 p.m. Thursday. IWA defeated Whitfield 75-66 in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

The Red Knights and the Tigers are the top two seeds in the 16-team tournament. Incarnate Word is the top seed and Edwardsville is seeded second.

Incarnate Word has won more championships than any other team. The Red Knights beat Kirkwood 68-48 in last year's title game to surpass Visitation for the most titles. They won three championships in a row from 2004-2006 and seven in a row from 2008-2014.The Tigers are playing in the Visitation Tournament for the first time. They have won all of their tournament games by double digits.

EHS cruised past Parkway South 55-33 in a first-round game on Saturday and Washington 61-23 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Tigers never trailed against Kirkwood. Three of their seniors finished in double figures.

Kate Martin, who will play at the University of Iowa next year, finished with 25 points with four 3-pointers before fouling out with 1:48 left in the game. She scored the first five points of the contest.

Martin is the Tigers' leading scorer in the tournament with 56 points after three games.

Rachel Pranger finished with 18 points, 9 in each half. She scored 50 points after three games.

Myriah Noodel-Haywood scored 12 points, 6 in each half. She was coming off a 20-point effort against Washington on Tuesday.

Kirkwood, which won the Missouri Class 5 state championship last year, dropped to 7-1. The third-seeded Pioneers, who beat Visitation and Hazelwood Central in the first two rounds, will face Whitfield in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jayla Everett scored 19 points and Natalie Bruns added 13 for Kirkwood. Everett is the Pioneers' second-leading scorer at 16 points per game and Bruns is the third on the team at 14 points per game.

Edwardsville, the only Illinois team in the tournament, led 15-6 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime. The Pioneers got within six points three times in the second half, but couldn't get any closer.

× Lori Blade 12 27 17 Edwardsville coach Lori Blade discusses her team's performance against Kirkwood in the Visitation Tournament semifinals on Wednesday. The Tigers won 60-49.