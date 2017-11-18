GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers top Titans at O'Fallon Tournament

O'FALLON – Two weeks after her volleyball season came to an end, Kate Martin was excited to get back on the basketball court.

The Edwardsville senior demonstrated that on Saturday against the Glenwood Titans at the O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic, scoring 23 points with five 3-pointers to help the Tigers win 66-40.

Saturday's game marked the season opener for Edwardsville. The Tigers will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when they play Metro High from St. Louis. They will also play Hazelwood Central and McCluer North on Wednesday.

EHS is playing in the O'Fallon tournament for the first time. Last year, the Tigers started their season with a championship at the Springfield Southeast Tournament, which was canceled this year.

Edwardsville returned several players from last year's team that finished 32-1 and came within a whisker of winning the Class 4A state title.

Martin, who plans to continue her basketball career at the University of Iowa, is one of those players. Last year, she earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 13 points per game.

Martin was coming off a strong volleyball season this fall, helping the Tigers finish 32-6 and reach the super-sectional round and recording 60 blocks, 225 kills and 139 serving points. She's the school's all-time blocks leader with 194.

On Saturday, Martin picked up right where she left off from last year's basketball season. She scored 12 in the first half, including eight in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Martin nailed three 3-pointers to extend Edwardsville's lead to 53-28.

Martin was also one of 10 Edwardsville players who scored against Glenwood. Sophomore Quierra Love scored eight points, junior Jaylen Townsend added seven, senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood finished with six and senior Rachel Pranger – who also played with the volleyball team this fall – scored six off the bench.

Glenwood dropped to 0-1. The Tigers spoiled the debut of Glenwood coach Marne Fauser.

Fauser, who coached the University of Illinois at Springfield women's basketball team from 2009-2012, replaced Josh Crossland as head coach at the Chatham school.

The Titans, who finished 19-11 last year, took a 1-0 lead on a free throw from Maya Black. Then, Edwardsville responded with a 4-0 run and never trailed the rest of the game.

At one point in the first quarter, Glenwood got within 7-5, but the Tigers went on a 10-2 run to take a 17-7 lead. They had eight players score in the first quarter and led 20-11.

Edwardsville's lead grew to 40-18 at halftime. The Tigers led by many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Ciara Lahr and Makenzie Bray each had nine points to lead Glenwood.

Also on Saturday, the Edwardsville junior varsity team beat Glenwood's JV squad 54-35 in the opening game of the O'Fallon round robin tournament, which is in its fourth season.

O'FALLON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

EDWARDSVILLE TIGERS 66, GLENWOOD TITANS 40

Tigers 20 20 18 8 – 66

Titans 11 7 9 13 – 40

Edwardsville – Quierra Love 8, Jaylen Townsend 7, Rachel Vinyard 3, Lauren Taplin 5, Rachel Pranger 6, Kate Martin 23, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 6, Megan Silvey 2, Morgan Hulme 2, Katelynne Roberts 4. 2FG-18 3FG-6 FT-12.

Glenwood – Mikaela Kalaskie 2, Ciara Lahr 9, Courtney Jenkins 5, Makenzie Bray 9, Maya Black 7, Suzie Green 5, Maggie Joos 3. 2FG-8 3FG-3 FT-15.

× Lori Blade 11 18 17 Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's performance in the 66-40 win over Glenwood in the O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic.

× Kate Martin 11 18 17 Edwardsville senior Kate Martin discusses her team's 66-40 win over Glenwood in the O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic on Saturday. Martin scored 23 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Tigers.

× Quierra Love 11 18 17 Edwardsville sophomore Quierra Love discusses her team's performance against Glenwood on Saturday in the O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic as well as her expectations for this year's team.