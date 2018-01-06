GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers top Whitfield in St. Joseph's Shootout

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

ST. LOUIS – So far, St. Louis has been good to the Edwardsville girls basketball team this season.

A week ago, the Tigers became the first team from Illinois to win the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament championship.

On Saturday, Edwardsville returned to the Gateway City and picked up another win. This time, it was over the Whitfield Warriors in the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout.

The Tigers came from behind to beat Whitfield 50-38 to improve to 16-0.

Edwardsville trailed 11-6 after the first quarter and was behind by as many as 6 points in the second quarter before pulling off the win. The Tigers led 21-19 at halftime and 43-29 after the third quarter.

The Tigers were coming off a 51-36 win over the O'Fallon Panthers on Friday on the road, their first game in the 2018 portion of their schedule.

With the win over Whitfield, the Tigers improved to 8-0 against Missouri schools this season. They also beat Metro of St. Louis, Hazelwood Central and McCluer North in the O'Fallon Tournament in November and Parkway South, Washington, Kirkwood and Incarnate Word in the Visitation tournament.

Edwardsville will make another trip to St. Joseph's Academy on Jan. 17 to take on the Angels in a non-conference game.

The Tigers have nine regular season games remaining. They return to action on Tuesday with a home game against Collinsville.

Edwardsville is looking to finish with an undefeated regular season for the second year in a row. The Tigers were 26-0 in last year's regular season en route to a 32-1 season that included a second-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament.

In Saturday's contest, senior Kate Martin led Edwardsville with 19 points with three 3-pointers before fouling out with 2:30 left in the contest. She has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.

Another senior, Myriah Noodel-Haywood, finished with 16 points, including 10 in the second half.

Edwardsville trailed Whitfield 19-13 midway in the second quarter before going on a 10-0 run that carried into the third quarter. Martin gave the Tigers their first lead of the game after scoring a layup with 21 seconds left in the second to break a 19-19 tie.

With the game tied at 23-23 late in the third quarter, the Tigers went on a 16-3 run. Noodel-Haywood scored eight points during that stretch.

The Tigers also played their second game as the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Illinois Class 4A state poll. EHS moved up to No. 1 this week after being in a tie for second with Rock Island last week.

Whitfield, which finished fourth in the Visitation tournament and is ranked No. 4 in the Missouri Class 3 division, dropped to 10-4. The school from Creve Couer, Mo., also lost to Kirkwood twice and fell to Incarnate Word.

Aijha Blackwell led Whitfield with 17 points, but she went 6 for 14 from the free-throw line. She was the only Warrior in double figures.

A year ago, Whitfield finished second in the Missouri Class 3 state tournament.

× Myriah Noodel-Haywood 1 6 18 Edwardsville senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood discusses her team's 50-38 win over the Whitfield Warriors in the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout on Saturday.

× Lori Blade 1 6 18 Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's performance against Whitfield in the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout on Saturday.