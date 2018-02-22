GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers use OT to topple Rocks

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

CHAMPAIGN — For the fourth straight season the Edwardsville Tigers have beaten the Rock Island Rocks in the postseason.

This time it took overtime to get the job done. The Tigers went 7-of-10 from the free throw line in OT to grab a 48-44 win over the Rocks and earn the Class 4A Champaign Centennial Sectional title on Thursday. They had no field goals in the OT period.

With the win EHS remained perfect on the season at 29-0, while Rock Island closed its campaign at 24-8. The Tigers now advance to the Illinois Wesleyan Super Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday where they’ll play Chicago Mother McAuley after it beat Lincoln-Way East 67-43 in the Mother McAuley Sectional finals on Thursday.

It was anticipated to be a barnburner at Centennial on Thursday with the top ranked Tigers taking on the No. 4 rated Rocks for the fourth straight season and it didn’t disappoint.

Chrislyn Carr of Rock Island got the crowd rocking with her 3-pointer with 11.3 seconds to go in regulation to force the extra frame. It came after 2 quick misses from beyond the arc, one by reigning Illinois Ms. Basketball Bre Beal and the other by Carr. Somehow Carr got her hands on the ball for a second trey attempt and it was good to force extras.

It revived the Rocks, who trailed 39-33 with 3:44 to go in the fourth quarter, but Edwardsville had other ideas on OT.

Rachel Pranger hit a pair of free throws at the 3:30 mark of the OT to put EHS up 43-41. After Pranger drew another foul at the 2:55 mark, she missed both from the charity stripe, but fellow senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood grabbed the offensive board to keep it alive for the Tigers and kill clock.

The Rocks finally got a good chance on the offensive end with 1:10 to go, but as Beal raced into the lane to dish the ball off, Pranger stood firm in front of her, drawing a charge and turning the ball back to EHS. It marked the second season in a row that Pranger had taken a charge from Beal late in a sectional-final victory.

The Tigers struck again from the charity stripe with 25 seconds left, when Kate Martin hit a pair to push the lead to 45-41. It proved crucial as Beal boomed a 3-pointer from way outside with 17.7 seconds to go to dwindle it to 45-44.

Noodel-Haywood and Martin sealed the deal for EHS though. Noodel-Haywood hit a pair from the charity stripe with 11.9 seconds left and Martin hit the backend of 2 free throws with 1.4 seconds left to close out the game.

It marked the 13th time in the last 15 seasons Edwardsville has secured a sectional championship. It leaves the Tigers a win away from making back-to-back state appearances after finishing runner-up at state last season.

EHS needed a solid second half to defeat Rock Island on Thursday. After leading 7-5 at the 3:47 mark of the opening quarter, the Rocks reeled off a 9-2 spree to lead 14-9 at the end of the first.

They kept rolling when Beal buried a trey to open the second quarter and make it 17-9.

Edwardsville clawed back, getting it to 19-17 with 2:20 to go in the first half with Pranger providing 6 points over an 8-2 run.

Rock Island netted the last 5 points in the half though, entering the locker room up 24-17. Carr — who is bound for Texas Tech — scored the final 7 points of the half for the Rocks.

EHS came out of the locker room adjusting its defensive assignments and picking it up offensively. The Tigers went on a 7-0 spurt to open the third, with Quierra Love knocking down a 3-pointer and Pranger and Martin had baskets to tie it 24-24 at the 5:26 mark.

EHS and Rock Island traded baskets to keep it tied at 28-28 before Pranger had a pair of free throws at the 1:33 mark to put the Tigers up 30-28.

Dellaney Anderson of the Rocks nailed a trey with 50 seconds to go to propel her team back in front 31-30 before a Noodel-Haywood basket send Edwardsville into the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead.

After Rock Island grabbed a 33-32 lead early in the fourth, EHS responded with a 7-0 series to go up 39-33 at the 3:44 mark. Noodel-Haywood had a bucket and 2 free throws and Martin drained a 3-pointer over the run.

But after keeping Beal and Carr off the scoreboard in the third quarter, Beal had a pair of free throws an Carr hit 2 treys down the stretch to force OT.

Free throw shooting was key for the Tigers in the win. They were 18-of-22 in the victory, but didn’t miss a free throw until the fourth quarter.

Noodel-Haywood scored 18 points to lead all scorers, while Pranger netted 14 and Martin had 10 to join her in double figures. Other scorers for EHS were Love with 4 and Jaylen Townsend with 2.

Beal and Carr led Rock Island with 15 apiece, but scored 19 of their combined 30 points in the first half.

