GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Warriors fall short to Maroons in overtime at regionals

COLLINSVILLE – Granite City senior Addaya Moore came out the locker room choking back tears after her team lost to the Belleville West Maroons 54-48 in overtime in a first-round Class 4A Collinsville Regional game at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

She can't believe her two-year outstanding career at Granite City is over.

“I wished I could do it all over again, but it's time to move on,” Moore said.

Moore turned in a strong effort in her final game in a Granite City uniform, scoring 33 points, including a desperation 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter. She came up one point short of her career-high point total of 34, which was set against Brussels in the fifth-place game of the Carrollton Tournament on Jan. 28.

“It's really upsetting ending my senior year losing in overtime,” Moore said.

The Warriors finished their season at 9-15. They lost their last five games of the season.

“Even though the record didn't show the improvement as much, the scorebook does,” Granite City coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers said. “Just our scores and how much closer we were compared to last year was night and day. That's encouraging to know that we were competitive and teams have to worry about us instead of stepping aside and saying, 'Oh, we're not worry about them.' That's really a good thing and that's something they should be proud of, too.”

Akila Fultz, Haley Crider and Robyn Pointer also played their last high school basketball game on Monday. They've been with the Granite City program all four years.

The Maroons improved to 18-11, matching last year's win total, and will play Belleville East in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Edwardsville and East St. Louis will square off in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Granite City lost to Belleville West by an average margin of 26.5 points in the two regular season meetings this winter. The Warriors lost by 28 points on Dec. 6 and by 25 on Jan. 3.

On Monday, the Warriors made sure they weren't going to lose to the Maroons by double digits again. They led 15-13 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime.

“We've got blown out the last two times, so for us to take the lead in the beginning and take them into overtime, no one expected it,” Fultz said. “We played a hard game and it should have been a hard game, but not everything works out that way.”

With her team down 33-30 in the closing seconds of the third quarter, Moore threw up a 35-foot desperation 3-point shot from the right side of the arc at the buzzer to tie the game at 33-33.

“Honestly, when I left that go out of my hands, I knew it was going in,” Moore said. “Sometimes I joke around during practice and stuff and I was shooting half court and stuff. So when I shot that one, I felt like it was going in.”

With 25.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Moore hit a free throw to tie the game at 44-44 and sent the game to overtime.

Moore gave the Warriors a 46-44 lead with 3:48 in the extra period before the Maroons rallied with a 10-2 run to win the game.

Kaylee Hanger finished with 11 points off the bench with three 3-pointers and was one of four Belleville West players to score in double figures. Her trey with 2:24 left in overtime gave her team a 49-46 lead it didn't relinquish.

Hanger hit back-to-back 3's in the opening minutes of the third quarter to tie the game at 27-27.

“She's an amazing shooter and with girls like her, you have to get out there the best you could and box out and close out well and try to guard her and keep her off of that 3-point line,” Moore said.

Moore, who will continue her basketball career at the University of Illinois next year, transferred to GCHS from Riverview Gardens in her junior year and quickly blossomed into one of the top players in the Metro East area. She averaged 19 points last year and 22 points this year.

Moore was the only Granite City player in double figures on Monday. She scored 15 in the first half, 14 in the second and four in overtime.

“She's a hard worker,” Fultz said. “She played hard the entire game and for her to carry that weight on her shoulders at the end and to be able to play hard and keep going was impressive. I'm glad to be her friend. My best friend.”

CLASS 4A COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL

FIRST ROUND

BELLEVILLE WEST 54, GRANITE CITY 48 (OT)

Warriors 15 12 6 11 4 – 48

Maroons 13 8 12 11 10 – 54

Granite City (9-15) – Haley Crider 2, Akila Fultz 6, Addaya Moore 33, Robyn Pointer 2, Donyai Garrett 1, TyKiaza Jones 4. 2FG-11 3FG-5 FT-11.

Belleville West (18-11) – Kaylee Hanger 11, Sydney Thurwalker 15, Kwanisha Carroll-Quaries 15, B'Aunce Carter 12. 2FG-16 3FG-5 FT-6.