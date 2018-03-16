GIRLS BASKETBALL: Warriors to hold skill development camp

The Granite City girls basketball team is having a skill development camp for girls third to eighth grade on March 26-28 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. At Memorial Gymnasium at Granite City High.

The camp will have individual skill development and instruction, speed and agility training, basketball fundamentals, defensive drills, ball handling skills and shooting drills. Campers must wear tennis shoes, T-shirt and shorts and must bring water and a basketball.

GCHS girls basketball coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers is the camp instructor. Call 618-558-3845 or e-mail Whitney.sykes@gcsd9.net for more information.