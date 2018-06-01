GIRLS BASKETBALL: Western Kentucky-bound

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry On Thursday at Edwardsville High Myriah Noodel-Haywood inked a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at D-I Western Kentucky. Pictured from left to right are, Phillis Haywood, mother, Myriah Noodel-Haywood and Marceo Haywood, father.

Myriah Noodel-Haywood learned a lot being an Edwardsville Tiger. Now she’ll try to take that knowledge and excel for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Noodel-Haywood inked a letter of intent to continue her basketball career with Division I Western Kentucky on May 31, a day after verbally committing to the school. The Hilltoppers are a member of Conference USA. They were 24-9 last season and won the league tournament to garner an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

“This is a school that makes me feel like I’m at home,” Noodel-Haywood said. “That’s what I’ve been looking for since I decommitted to Kansas State.”

Noodel-Haywood originally verballed to Kansas State in 2017. The Wildcats had courted her since the seventh grade and watched her on the AAU circuit.

It just didn’t feel right though, so she decommitted later in ‘17.

“You get some of these coaches that are such good salesman that they get kids on campus and sell them,” EHS head coach Lori Blade said. “That can be pretty overwhelming the first time and some kids jump right on it. Luckily Myriah got out of it and matured more to realize what she was going to fit into.”

Sometimes that second stop can be twice as nice. It sort of mirrors Noodel-Haywood’s prep career.

After spending the first two years of high school at Belleville East, she transferred to Edwardsville and found her home.

“It was a big life changer for me with coach Blade being one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” she said. “Just to be by her side along with (Makenzie) Silvey and Cris (Criste’on Waters) and all the other seniors and them helping guide me through being an Edwardsville Tiger, I will always be proud.”

Blade admitted Noodel-Haywood became a key cog in the Tiger machine quickly.

“We had played against her and knew her athleticism, so we were excited to get to work with her,” Blade said. “She really came in with a great mentality to do things the way we do them and take a lot of pride in our program. She fit in really well with the kids and her work ethic was good, her mental approach was good. I couldn’t be more pleased with how she came in prepared.”

Noodel-Haywood knew she was in a different environment from the first day when teammates Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger gave her a tour of the EHS campus. Instead of just showing her classrooms, they stated their goals for the Tiger girls basketball squad.

“They were like, ‘We’re going to state,’” Noodel-Haywood said. “I was like, ‘OK, well they have a goal.’ I planned to help them reach it, so that’s what I did.”

During her two years with Edwardsville the team finished second and fourth at the Class 4A state tournament, compiling a record of 62-3 over the two seasons.

“State was a big change for me because the lights are brighter, the stage is bigger,” Noodel-Haywood said. “It was kind of preparing me for college by being able to play on the college floor… Thinking of state makes me want to cry, not just because we lost, but because I won’t be able to be around my team anymore.

“It’s a big family here. After I leave I’m still going to talk to Kate and Rachel, I’m going to come back and visit all the time, help with the camps. I’ll never leave. I’ll always come back.”

She plans to major in business at Western Kentucky.

MYRIAH NOODEL-HAYWOOD'S PREP STATS

BELLEVILLE EAST

2015-16 — 9.6 ppg. 4.6 rpg.

EDWARDSVILLE

2016-17 — 7.1 ppg. 3.9 rpg.

2017-18 — 9.9 ppg. 5.1 rpg.