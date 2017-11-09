GIRLS BASKETBALL: A dream come true

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Kate Martin, seated center, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue her hoops career at the University of Iowa following her senior season at Edwardsville. Seated left to right are Jill Martin, mother, Kate Martin and Matt Martin, father. Standing from left to right are EHS head girls basketball coach Lori Blade and Trevor Martin, brother.

Every since she was a little girl Kate Martin has dreamed of playing basketball at the University of Iowa. Now that dream has become a reality.

After starting to attend basketball camps for the Hawkeyes when she was five, the Edwardsville senior will now herself be a Hawkeye after signing a letter of intent to play at Iowa on Wednesday.

There were other choices like DePaul, Saint Louis, Wisconsin, Illinois, Alabama-Birmingham, Southern Illinois Carbondale and Belmont, but Iowa just seemed like the perfect fit.

“It feels like home to me,” Kate said. “I’ve been around my cousins and family, my grandma and grandpa, they all live in Iowa. I’ve been around it and it’s a great culture. I’ve loved it every since I was young.

“I’ve gone to (Iowa basketball camp) since I was five and I’d just hang out with the players and coaches. When I was in middle school I started going as an actual participant and have been going every since.

“Now I’ll be helping, so I’m really excited. I know how much it can impact lives like it did mine and I’m really excited to do that.”

Martin has been a three-year standout in basketball for the Tigers, being a part of the 1,000-point club and helping lead EHS to the Class 4A state championship game a year ago. Edwardsville finished 32-1 and lost the state finale 41-40 to Geneva.

“She’s special in many, may facets not just in the game, but her mentality and not backing down,” EHS head girls basketball coach Lori Blade said of Martin.

“For us (defense) is (a big asset) and it has to be a bright spot for (Iowa). But just her length and ability. She’s so versatile to be able to do multiple things on the court. She can guard, run as a post, run as a guard, whatever you need her to do and she’s willing to do it… She’s just an all around great athlete, period.”

The 5-foot-11 Martin is the 28th ranked player in the country at her position according to ESPN. She averaged 12.9 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game in ‘16-17, both third best on the Tigers. Her 2.7 steals per game were a team high.

Like Blade said, she’s versatile on the court, but it’s that defense that has really defined her high school game.

“I think defense is all heart,” Kate said. “It’s how much you’re willing to work hard for it. I love defense because I love guarding people and not letting people score. I take a lot of pride in my defense.”

Some of that grit comes from her genes. She’s the daughter of Edwardsville football coach Matt Martin, who showcases an intensity on the sidelines while coaching the Tiger gridders. His youngest daughter shows that same tenacity on the basketball court and as a standout volleyball player for EHS.

“People say that,” Matt said with a smile of the comparisons with Kate. “She’s a competitor and she wants to win. She’s got a drive there’s no doubt. Maybe I just wear my emotions on my sleeve a little more, but her momma’s (Jill) a competitor also, but in her own way.”

Kate also has an older sister, Kennedy and older brother, Trevor, who have supported her through her time at EHS. Kennedy is currently a senior basketball player at Truman State University and has helped her little sister through the recruitment process anyway she can.

“She’s helped me through a lot,” Kate said. “Truman State has great programs and they work exceptionally hard. She’s been through a lot and she’s helped me prepare myself for the next coming years.”

Kate’s competitive spirit will drive her as she gets submersed in her final hoops season at EHS. That one-point loss in the state championship will provide the motivation.

“It definitely has motivated all of us for sure,” Kate said. “It’s hard, but if we use it in the right way it can definitely help us for this season. It can help us know that anyone can come out and get you.

“I look back it at now and realize how amazing it was. It’s not how we wanted it to end up, but going to the state championship and losing by one point, it’s hard, but it’s a great experience. It was a great time with the best teammates ever.”

Blade looks for Martin to be a leader on the road back to another successful season for the Tigers. During her three-year tenure with EHS the program has gone a whopping 92-4 and owns sectional crowns in each season and the second-place state trophy from last year.

“She’s grown a lot from last year maturity wise,” Blade said. “She’s coming in and being a lot more vocal than what she’s been in the past. She also knows she’s going to have to do that at the next level, so she might as well bring it in this year. She’s going to have to be our leader this year without (Makenzie) Silvey. She’s going to be very important for that.”

Dad just hopes the lessons he’s tried to teach his kids help carry Kate to success. He believes they will through the rest of her Edwardsville career and at Iowa.

“We always talk about not having regret,” Matt said. “If you’re not giving your best effort you’re going to look back and have regret. If you give your best effort and things maybe don’t go the way you want them to, how can you have regret? That’s what I try to instill in them.”

Kate’s ready to give her all for the Tigers.

“I’m just excited for the high school season, to go to state again, play and not have that stress of college on my shoulders,” she said.

Wednesday was a big signing day at EHS. Joining Martin were seven other Tigers moving on to the next level. Softball players Taryn Brown and Chloe Turner will head to Culver Stockton next season, while Anna Burke will play softball at Missouri S&T and Brooke Webber will continue her softball career at Lincoln Land Community College. Field hockey players Sophia Swalley and Allie Hosto will play at Lindenwood next year, while baseball player Reid Hendrickson rounded out the signings of the day, inking a letter of intent with Central Missouri.