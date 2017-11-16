GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wood River seventh-grader sets single-season scoring mark

Payton Patterson achieved a special feat recently.

The seventh-grader at Lewis and Clark Junior High in Wood River set the single-season scoring record for the Patriots girls basketball team on Nov. 8 during a 40-32 loss to Litchfield at home.

Patterson entered the game with 209 points, just 20 points off of the single-season mark of 229 set by Kati Smith in 2000. Patterson erupted for 26 points in the game, giving her 235 on the season and surpassing the mark.

During a 21-18 victory over Bunker Hill on Nov. 13, Smith returned to honor Patterson with a plaque recognizing her accomplishment.

Now the Patriots prepare for postseason play where they enter the Gillespie Regional as the No. 3 seed, their highest seeding since joining the IESA. Lewis and Clark's first game is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Carlinville at Gillespie Junior High.