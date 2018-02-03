GIRLS BOWLING: Mount Vernon bound

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

ALTON – Even a bloody nose didn't stop Alex Bergin from turning in a solid performance at the Alton Regional on Saturday at Bowl Haven.

The Alton junior came from behind to win the regional championship with a six-game score of 1,246 at the 13-team tournament. She also helped the Redbirds place fourth with a 4,894 and earn a spot in the Mount Vernon Sectional next week at NuBowl Lanes.

Bergin bowled a 217 in the sixth and final game to win the regional title. She came into the game trailing Highland's Molly Morrison by four pins. After Bergin found out she won the title, she was congratulated by her teammates.

Now, Bergin is looking to help the Redbirds qualify for state for the fifth time in program history and for the first time in four years.

Six other area individuals will join the Redbirds at Mount Vernon. They are Sydney Sahuri of Edwardsville, Shelby Jones of Marquette Catholic, Erin Zobrist and Nicole King of Civic Memorial, Olivia Stangler of Roxana and Olivia Halusan of Metro East Lutheran.

Sahuri and Jones qualified for sectionals for the second year in a row. Zobrist, King, Stangler and Halusan will be making their first sectional appearances.

Sahuri finished fifth with an 1,156, coming up one place short of getting a medal. She was in third going into the final game.

Jones was in seventh with an 1,104. She was in second after the first three games.

Stangler placed 12th with a 1,053, becoming the first Roxana bowler since Deb Bethel in '15 to earn a trip to sectionals.

Halusan finished 15th with a 1,042. She became the first MELHS bowler to qualify for sectionals since the IHSA adopted the regional-sectional format in the '13-14 season.

Zobrist came in 10th with a 1,075 and King was 18th with a 1,017. With Zobrist and King advancing to the Mount Vernon Sectional, CM will have a sectional qualifier for the third year in a row.

The Redbirds will compete at sectionals for the fifth year in a row. They will join Highland, Vandalia and Triad at Mount Vernon.

Highland won the sectional with a 5,456. Vandalia, which was in first place after the first three games, was second at 5,292. Triad came in third with a 4,963.

The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to the sectional round.

Edwardsville came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals as a team, placing fifth with a 4,620. The Tigers were in 11th after the first game, then moved up to seventh after the third game. They moved up to fifth after the fourth game and stayed there the rest of the way.

Marquette placed seventh with a 4,517. The Explorers, in their second year of competition, were in fifth after the third game.

Civic Memorial finished eighth with a 4,453. The Eagles were in fifth after the first two games before dropping to eighth in the third game.

Roxana was ninth with a 4,181, MELHS finished 11th with a 4,044, Granite City came in 12th with a 3,746 and East Alton-Wood River was 13th with a 3,210.

Granite City and EA-WR's seasons came to an end as both schools didn't have any sectional qualifiers. Marissa Lahey led the Warriors with an 877 and Lindsey Morrison was the Oilers' top bowler with a 744.

The Redbirds shot an 851 after the first game and trailed Vandalia by just six pins. But after bowling a 759 in the second game, Alton dropped to fourth and stayed there the rest of the tournament.

Bergin fired a 256 in the first game, then dropped to 150 in the second game. She was in third with a 591 after the third game.

The junior suffered a bloody nose in the fourth game, but was able to bowl a 195. She moved to second after shooting a 243 in the fifth game.

Bergin won the tournament by 30 pins over Morrison, who shot a 300 in the fourth game. Morrison, a freshman, took over first place after shooting the perfect score.

Bergin became the second Alton bowler to win a regional title. Eryka Graham came out on top in '16.

Bergin is the only returning bowler from last year's team that had five seniors. She has been the Redbirds' top bowler all season long, averaging 195 games in 30 games.

Also for the Redbirds, Robi Dublo finished 20th with a 998 and Cassie Bowman placed 22nd with a 956.

Sami Dublo bowled an 840, Akeia Smith had a 753 and Sade Blackmon shot a 101 to round out Alton.

