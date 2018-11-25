GIRLS BOWLING: Rolling in Collinsville

Alton's girls bowling team began its 2018-19 season on Saturday with a tournament championship.

The Redbirds won the Silver Division title of the Triad Tournament, held at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville. Alton shot a six-game score of 2,379 to finish 11th overall, but first in the Silver Division.

After each team bowls three games, the 20-team tournament is split into two divisions -- gold and silver. The top 10 teams advance to gold, while the others go to silver.

Alton was in 11th after three games, so it was sent into the silver division, where it won by just five pins over Mount Vernon. The Redbirds were awarded a plaque for their finish.

O'Fallon won the gold division and overall team title with a 5,747.

Alton senior Alex Bergin, who won the Alton Regional title last year, led the Redbirds with an 1,110, good for 16th place. She was in 24th after three games.

Also for Alton, Ashley Westbrook was in 19th with a 1,084. Robi Dublo shot an 882, Sami Dublo finished with an 856 and Regan Spinks had a 566.

The Redbirds will bowl at Edwardsville on Tuesday and have home matches against Taylorville on Wednesday and O'Fallon on Thursday at Bowl Haven. They will travel to Springfield on Saturday to compete in the Abe Lincoln Tournament.