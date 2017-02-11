GIRLS' BOWLING: Season ends for area bowlers at sectionals

BELLEVILLE – After Ashley Heistand left the No. 10 pin in her final roll in the 10th frame at lane 26 at the Belleville East Sectional at Bel-Air Bowl on Saturday, the Alton bowlers started hugging each other. Then, they were in tears.

They were upset not only they didn't qualify for state, but they also saw their season come to an end. The Redbirds placed 12th in the 12-team sectional with a 5,150.

“It's pretty sad, but we finished today as a team, so that's what really matters,” said Heistand, a senior. “It sucks.”

The season also came to a close for five other area individuals – Marquette Catholic's Shelby Jones, Civic Memorial's Ashley Westbrook, Granite City's Ashley Heimann and Sydney Sahuri and Rachel McTague of Edwardsville – as they failed to qualify for the state tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford, which starts on Friday and ends Saturday.

Jones turned in the best finish out of the area bowlers, placing 25th with a six-game score of 1,169. She shot a 638 in the final three games and came within 10 spots of qualifying for state.

“It was great competition today,” Jones said. “The teams were so talented. I'm happy with the small comeback I had in the last three games.”

Jones is the first Marquette bowler to compete in sectionals. The Explorers wrapped up their first year of competition.

“It's a great privilege,” Jones said. “It's a true honor to be able to go to sectionals and the first person from my school, so I hope the program will continue to rise for many years.”

Heiman's high school bowling career came to an end on Saturday, finishing 46th with an 1,100. The Granite City senior was in 31st after three games and moved up to 23rd after the fourth game before falling out of state qualifying contention in the final two games.

Heiman, who was competing at sectionals for the first time, shot a 211 and didn't miss any spares in the second game.

“I was thinking that I could actually be in the top 10, but I wasn't,” said Heiman, who is the only senior on the Granite City squad.

Sahuri and McTague, both sophomores, were making their first trip to sectionals. Sahuri placed 42nd with an 1,106 and McTague finished 73rd with a 943.

Sahuri missed just 11 spares.

“I enjoyed it,” Sahuri said. “It's my first time being here as a sophomore. I hope I come back next year and do even better.”

Westbrook finished 66th with a 1,004. She came within a pin of bowling a clean game in the fifth game. The CM sophomore missed a spare in the 10th frame and finished with a 211.

Westbrook, who competed at sectionals for the second straight year, said she has high hopes for herself next season.

“I'm really looking forward to it,” she said. “I really hope one of these years I go to state.”

The top four teams and top five individuals at sectionals advance to state.

Herrin, O'Fallon and Salem and Collinsville make up the top four at the Belleville East Sectional. Collinsville edged Belleville East by seven pins to pick up the fourth and final state-qualifying spot. Cahokia finished eight pins behind the Kahoks.

All of the five individual qualifiers – Harrisburg's Elizabeth Davis, Makensy Umsheid and Kristen Goersch of Waterloo, Courtney Argus of Dupo and Cahokia's Mary Banks – finished among the top 10 in sectionals.

Five Alton seniors – Ashley Heistand, Claire Gorman, Elizabeth Hanke, Paige Snyders and Carley Heistand – bowled for the final time on Saturday.

Ashley Heistand turned in the Redbirds' top finish, placing 50th with a 1,084. Last year, she was Alton's lone state representative. She helped the Redbirds qualify as a team in her freshman year.

Sophomore Alex Bergin bowled a 569 after three games and finished 75th with a five-game score of 936.

Alton was in 12th after the first game and stayed there the rest of the tournament. The Redbirds bowled a 767 in the first game, a 794 in the second, a 947 in the third, 969 in the fourth, 809 in the fifth and 864 in the sixth.

“We were trying so hard and we were all so nervous in the beginning,” Hanke said. “We wanted to do so well.”

Alton missed 19 spares in the first game, 20 in the second and 86 in the tournament.

“We were all upbeat and we were all happy,” first-year Alton coach Dave Meyer said. “We had a good practice all week. We came down here and practiced last night. Something just didn't click today for them.”

Despite the disappointing finish at sectionals, the Redbirds still turned in an outstanding season that included a first-place finish at the O'Fallon Panther Invitational and second-place finishes at the Alton Invitational and the Triad Regional.

“I think we had a pretty good season,” Heistand said. “I think people underestimated us a little bit in the beginning, but I think we pulled through. We won the Panther Invitational and that's the first time an Alton team has ever won the Panther Invitational, so I think it was important for us to show everybody that we were better than people thought we were.”

BELLEVILLE EAST GIRLS BOWLING SECTIONAL

Feb. 11 at Bel-Air Bowl

Team results

Herrin 6,341, O'Fallon 5,961, Salem 5,848, Collinsville 5,776, Belleville East 5,769, Cahokia 5,768, Belleville West 5,735, Harrisburg 5,680, Triad, 5,575, Centralia 5,365, Jersey 5,318, Alton 5,150.

Top 10 individual results

Lauren Hays, Salem, 1,422; Cassidy Ray, Herrin, 1,378; Madisyn Juenger, Collinsville, 1,356;' Hayleigh Williams, O'Fallon, 1,355; Elizabeth Davis, Harrisburg, 1,299; Makensy Umsheid, Waterloo, 1,289; Ashley Wolff, Herrin, 1,289; Kristen Goersch, Waterloo, 1,288; Courtney Argus, Dupo, 1,279; Mary Banks, Cahokia, 1,274.

Area individual results

25. Shelby Jones, Marquette, 1,169; 42. Sydney Sahuri, Edwardsville, 1,106; 46, Ashley Heiman, Granite City, 1,100; 50, Ashley Heistand, Alton, 1,084; 66. Ashley Westbrook, Civic Memorial, 1,004; 73, Rachel McTague, Edwardsville, 943; 75. Alex Bergin, Alton, 936; 82. Claire Gorman, Alton, 848; 89. Addison Beys, Alton, 622; 91. Elizabeth Hanke, Alton, 525; 92. Paige Snyders, Alton, 521; 98. Robi Dublo, Alton, 308; 99. Carley Heistand, 306.