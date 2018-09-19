GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Warriors come out on top in Collinsville

After winning the Collinsville Invitational on Sept. 12 at Collinsville High School, the Granite City girls cross country team put an end to a long drought.

Submitted photo The Granite City girls cross country team poses with its trophy after winning the Collinsville Invitational on Sept. 12.

Make that two droughts.

The Warriors won the three-team Collinsville meet by one point, making it the first time in 33 years the program won a meet championship. GCHS' last victory was on Oct. 18, 1985, when it won the Southwestern Conference meet.

Granite City finished with 32 points, while Triad placed second with 33. Host Collinsville finished third with 59.

GCHS junior Chessy Nikonowicz won the individual title with a time of 21:17, making her the first Warrior girl runner since Penny Meyer in 2000 to win an individual championship.

Kendra Kirkover placed second with a 22:13, Claire Sykes came in seventh with a 23:06, Lacey Kunz was ninth with a 23:31, Emily Johnson was 13th with a 24:17 and Lillian Harris placed 18th with a 27:30.

The Warriors will compete at the Alton Invitational at 4:30 today at Gordon Moore Park.