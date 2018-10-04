GIRLS GOLF: Back on top

Submitted photo The Marquette Catholic girls golf team poses with its regional champioinship plaque after winning the Class A Okawville Regional on Wednesday.

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team won its second regional title in three years after winning the Class A Okawville Regional in convincing fashion on Wednesday at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course.

The Explorers won the 12-team regional by 16 strokes over Columbia to automatically advance to sectionals for the seventh straight year. The Alton school won the Marquette Regional in '16, the first regional crown in program history.

Marquette will compete in the Centralia Sectional at Greenview Golf Course on Monday.

Roxana senior Olivia Stangler and the Civic Memorial Eagles also will represent the Riverbend area at the Centralia Sectional for their performances at Okawville. Stangler qualified for sectionals after shooting an 89 and the Eagles, coming off their first Mississippi Valley Conference tournament title last week, placed third with a 357 to advance.

Alton and Granite City's seasons came to a close as both teams didn't qualify anyone to sectionals.

The Redbirds finished eighth in the Class AA Champaign Centennial Sectional at the University of Illinois Orange Course. Jenna Fleming and Mariah Bolling, both seniors, shot a 104, coming up three strokes shy of qualifying for the Champaign Central Sectional on Monday.

The Warriors finished ninth in the Class AA Collinsville Regional at Arlington Golf Course. Junior Caroline Reynolds shot a 100 to lead Granite City and came up three strokes short of a sectional-qualifying bid.

A pair of freshmen helped the Explorers capture another regional title on Wednesday. Gracie Piar and Audrey Cain each shot a 78 to lead Marquette, which won the Madison County small-school division title in August.

Juniors Annie Kane and Katie Kratschmer, both members of the 2016 regional championship team, shot an 82 and an 88, respectively.

Freshman Clancy Maag and sophomore Cat Hollis each finished with an 98 for the Explorers.

Seniors Carmen Phillips and Maisey Watson each shot a 82 to lead CM. Phillips will be making her second straight sectional appearance.

Seniors Sophie Blagoue fired a 96, senior Reagan Walters finished with a 97 and sophomore Gracie Stauder shot a 111 for the Eagles, who qualified for the sectionals as a team for the first time since 2014, when they won the Class A Marquette Regional.

Stangler will compete at sectionals for the first time.