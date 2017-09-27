GIRLS GOLF: CM finishes second to Highland at MVC Tournament

by

WOOD RIVER – The Civic Memorial girls golf team came close of celebrating a Mississippi Valley Conference tournament championship on Wednesday.

The Eagles finished second to Highland by just five strokes in the six-team MVC Girls Golf Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course. CM finished with a four-player score of 371, while Highland placed first with a 366.

The Eagles had three players earn medals in the league tournament. Junior Carmen Phillips and Isabella Roberts each shot a 90 to finish in a four-way tie for fourth place and junior Sophie Blagoue came in eighth with a 92. The top 10 finishers in the conference tournament earn medals.

Phillips, Roberts and Blagoue also earned all-conference honors.

Reagan Walters came up one place short of getting a medal, finishing 11th with a 99.

Taylor Stillwell shot a 119 and Gracie Stauder finished with a 130 for CM, which played without Maisey Watson due to an injury.

The Eagles finished with 14 pars and two birdies in the par-72 course.

Phillips finished with seven pars and a birdie. She fired pars in the final four holes and scored her birdie in the par-5, No. 7 hole.

Roberts finished with three pars and a birdie in the par-3, No. 8 hole, Stillwell finished with two pars and Blagoue and Walters each shot a par

Highland's Rece Portell won the individual title with a 78. She fired a 1-over-par 37 in the back nine.

Jersey finished third with a 389, tournament host Mascoutah placed fourth with a 394, Triad came in fifth with a 421 and Waterloo was sixth with a 436.

The Eagles, who finished 13-8 during the regular season, will compete in the Class 1A Gibault Regional on Oct. 4 at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo. CM will compete against Riverbend schools Marquette Catholic and Roxana in the regional. Last year, the Bethalto school had its season end with an eighth-place finish in the Class 1A Marquette Regional.