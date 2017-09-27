GIRLS GOLF: CM finishes second to Highland at MVC Tournament

WOOD RIVER – The Civic Memorial girls golf team came close of celebrating a Mississippi Valley Conference tournament championship on Wednesday.

The Eagles finished second to Highland by just five strokes in the six-team MVC Girls Golf Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course. CM finished with a four-player score of 371, while Highland placed first with a 366.

The Eagles had three players earn medals in the league tournament. Junior Carmen Phillips and Isabella Roberts each shot a 90 to finish in a four-way tie for fourth place and junior Sophie Blagoue came in eighth with a 92. The top 10 finishers in the conference tournament earn medals.

Phillips, Roberts and Blagoue also earned all-conference honors.

Reagan Walters came up one place short of getting a medal, finishing 11th with a 99.

Taylor Stillwell shot a 119 and Gracie Stauder finished with a 130 for CM, which played without Maisey Watson due to an injury.

The Eagles finished with 14 pars and two birdies in the par-72 course.

Phillips finished with seven pars and a birdie. She fired pars in the final four holes and scored her birdie in the par-5, No. 7 hole.

Roberts finished with three pars and a birdie in the par-3, No. 8 hole, Stillwell finished with two pars and Blagoue and Walters each shot a par

Highland's Rece Portell won the individual title with a 78. She fired a 1-over-par 37 in the back nine.

Jersey finished third with a 389, tournament host Mascoutah placed fourth with a 394, Triad came in fifth with a 421 and Waterloo was sixth with a 436.

The Eagles, who finished 13-8 during the regular season, will compete in the Class 1A Gibault Regional on Oct. 4 at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo. CM will compete against Riverbend schools Marquette Catholic and Roxana in the regional. Last year, the Bethalto school had its season end with an eighth-place finish in the Class 1A Marquette Regional.

Isabella Roberts, Civic Memorial senior, sinks a putt to finish with a birdie in the No. 8 hole at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Belk Park Golf Course.

Carmen Phillips, Isabella Roberts and Sophie Blagoue of Civic Memorial discuss their team's performance at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Belk Park Golf Course. The Eagles finished second with a 371, five strokes behind champion Highland.