GIRLS GOLF: Edwardsville, Marquette capture county titles

GRANITE CITY – Bailey Sharpmack began her senior year with the Roxana golf team on a high note on Tuesday at the Madison County Tournament at the Legacy Golf Course.

Sharpmack shot an 18-hole score of 77 to win the small-school individual championship and share medalist honors with Edwardsville's Sydney Sahuri. She finished with 11 pars and one birdie in the par-71 course.

The Edwardsville Tigers won the large-school team title with a four-player score of 334. The Marquette Explorers came out on top in the small-school division with a 360.

Sahuri, who came into Tuesday's as the Tigers' No. 3 golfer, finished with 11 pars and two birdies to win the large-school individual crown and share medalist honors with Sharpmack.

Last year's county tournament at the Legacy was canceled due to rain. The 2015 event, which was also played at the Legacy, was shortened to 9 holes because of rain.

Sharpmack is picking up right where she left off from '16, medaling 9 times, winning the Class A Marquette Regional and finishing ninth at the Salem Sectional to earn a spot to the state tournament.

Sharpmack, who started off at the No. 14 hole, shot her only birdie in the par-4, No. 11 hole. She fired a 40 in the front nine and a 37 in the back.

Sahuri, a junior, also shot a 40 in the front and a 37 in the back. She made birdies in the par-4, No. 1 hole and the par-3, No. 2 hole. She started off at the No. 12 hole.

Edwardsville senior Addasyn Zeller, who lost a state tournament bid to teammate Kayla Weinacht in a playoff in last year's sectional, fired a 79. She shot seven parts and three birdies.

Also for the Tigers, Meara Schaefer finished with an 88, Jessica Benson had a 90, Mary Arth had a 92 and Carlie Van Patten shot a 93. All four of them earned medals.

The Explorers, who won the Marquette Regional championship last year, also had all six of their golfers earn medals. Ellie Kane led the Alton school with a 79, followed by Annie Kane with an 89, Lauren Walsh with a 91, Anna Lawless with a 101, Sarah Gratton with a 103 and Cat Hollis with a 106.

Civic Memorial, which finished second to Marquette in the small-school division, was led by Isabella Roberts with a 90. She had five pars and a birdie at the par-4, No. 10 hole.

Host Granite City was led by Megan Keel with an 84. Keel, a three-time sectional qualifier, finished with eight pars.

Alton and Highland didn't participate in this year's county tournament.

MADISON COUNTY GIRLS GOLF TOURN AMENT

Aug. 15 at the Legacy, Granite City

Medalist – Bailey Sharpmack, Roxana, and Sydney Sahuri, Edwardsville, 77

Large-school division

Team scores – Edwardsville Tigers 334, Collinsville Kahoks 431, Granite City Warriors 431, Triad 436

Individual results

Sydney Sahuri, Edwardsville, 77; Addasyn Zeller, Edwardsville 79; Megan Keel, Granite City, 84; Claire Rendleman, Collinsville, 88; Meara Schaefer, Edwardsville, 88; Jessica Benson, Edwardsville, 90; Mary Arth, Edwardsville, 92; Carlie Van Patten, Edwardsville, 93; Destiny Johnson, Collinsville, 99, Payton Reeves, Granite City, 102; Liz Young, Triad, 104, Mikaela Manske, Triad, 107, Lexi Schmidtke, Granite City, 107; Clare Alexander, Triad, 110; Katelynn Scheiber, Collinsville, 113; Rianna Appel, Collinsville, 114; Laura Gross, Collinsville, 115; Paige Duncan, Triad, 115; Amyri Davis, Triad, 118, Laney Dooley, Triad, 123, Layla Reynolds, Granite City, 138

Small-school division

Team scores – Marquette Catholic Explorers 360, Civic Memorial Eagles 391, Roxana Shells 474

Individual results

Bailey Sharpmack, Roxana, 77, Ellie Kane, Marquette, 79, Annie Kane, Marquette, 89; Isabella Roberts, Civic Memorial, 90; Lauren Welch, Marquette, 91; Maisey Watson, Civic Memorial, 98; Carmen Phillips, Civic Memorial, 101; Anna Lawless, Marquette, 101; Sophie Blagoue, Civic Memorial, 102; Sarah Gratton, Marquette, 103; Cat Hollis, Marquette, 106; Amanda Morgan, Roxana, 116; Olivia Stangler, Roxana, 125; Gabrielle Blakely, Roxana, 156.