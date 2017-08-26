GIRLS GOLF: Explorers place third at Blast-Off Classic

ALTON – The Marquette Catholic girls golf team picked up another trophy on Saturday.

The Explorers placed third out of 13 teams in the Marquette Blast-Off Classic with a four-team score of 380 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. The Alton school also had three players finishing with medals.

Marquette earned its second trophy of the season. It started their year on Aug. 15 with a Madison County small-school division championship.

Roxana senior Bailey Sharpmack, who won the small-school individual championship, placed second with an 84. She finished runner-up to Auburn's Katie Tanner, who finished with a 75.

Sharpmack shot a birdie in the par-5, No. 2 hole and finished with six pars. She fired a 43 in the front nine and a 41 in the back.

St. Anthony's of Effingham won the tournament with a 358 and Highland was second with a 374. The top three teams earn trophies.

Also, Alton senior Morgan Bemis earned a medal after placing seventh with an 89. She shot a 43 in the front nine and a 46 in the back.

The Redbirds finished sixth with a 388. Jenna Fleming finished with a 93 after shooting a 45 in the front nine and a 48 in the back and Paige Wittman shot a 100.

Granite City senior Megan Keel earned her second medal of the season after finishing in a three-way tie for seventh with a 90. She shot a 40 in the front nine. Keel placed third in the large-school division of the county tournament on Aug. 15.

The Warriors finished 12th with a 462. Keel was the only Granite City golfer who broke a 100 in the par-72 course.

Ellie Kane led the Explorers with a 91. She shot a 44 in the front nine and a 47 in the back.

Also for Marquette, Annie Kane and Cat Hollis each shot a 95 and both earned medals. Lauren Walsh finished with a 99.

The Civic Memorial Eagles placed seventh with a 410. Isabella Roberts and Carmen Phillips each shot a 99 to lead the Bethalto school.

Marquette and Alton will square off in a dual match at 4 p.m. Monday at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Roxana will compete in a quadrangular match against Greenville, Pana and Staunton at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Indian Springs Golf Course.

Civic Memorial will compete against Highland and Collinsville at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Highland Country Club.

Granite City will compete against Freeburg and Mascoutah at 4 p.m. Monday at the Orchards Golf Course.

× Megan Keel 8-26-17 Granite City senior Megan Keel discusses her performance at the Marquette Catholic Blast-Off Classic on Saturday.

× Morgan Bemis 8-26-17 Alton senior Morgan Bemis discusses her performance at the Marquette Blast Off-Classic on Saturday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

× Ellie Kane and Lauren Walsh 8-26-17 Marquette seniors Ellie Kane and Lauren Walsh talk about their team's third-place finish at the Marquette Blast-Off Classic on Saturday.