GIRLS GOLF: Five area teams ready for postseason

The Alton, Civic Memorial, Granite City, Marquette Catholic and Roxana girls golf teams will begin their postseason on Wednesday as they compete in regional tournament action.

Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic and Roxana travel to Okawville to compete in the Class A Okawville Regional at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course. Alton heads to the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy to compete in the Class AA Champaign Central Regional. Granite City will remain in town to compete in the Class AA Collinsville Regional at Arlington Golf Course.

Marquette will look to qualify out of regionals for the seventh straight year. Last year, the Alton school placed third in the Class A Gibault Regional to qualify for the Marquette Sectional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Juniors Annie Kane and Katy Kratschmer and sophomore Cat Hollis are the returning players from last year's sectional-qualifying team.

Civic Memorial, coming off its first Mississippi Valley Conference tournament title on Sept. 26, had two sectional qualifiers, one of them is senior Carmen Phillips. Roxana had a sectional qualifier in Bailey Sharpmack, who is now playing golf at Eastern Illinois University. Both CM and Roxana also competed at the Gibault Regional.

Alton traveled to Mattoon for Class AA regionals in '17 and had three sectional qualifiers. One of them is senior Jenna Fleming.

Granite City played in the Class AA O'Fallon Regional last fall and had a pair of sectional qualifiers, including sophomore Lexi Schmidtke.