GIRLS GOLF: Flying to the top

Civic Memorial Eagles

The Civic Memorial girls golf team captured its first Mississippi Valley Conference tournament championship in program history after placing first in the six-team conference tournament on Sept. 26 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Eagles finished with a four-player score of 370 and won the tournament by 35 strokes over Highland, which shot a 405.

Triad was third with a 428, Waterloo finished fourth with a 447 and Mascoutah came in fifth with a 459. Jersey didn't enter a full team.

CM was led by Maisey Watson, who finished third with an 18-hole score of 87, just four strokes behind medalist Brooke Tuttle of Jersey.

Reagan Walters finished in a tie for fifth with Mascoutah's Claire Hamilton with a 92. Carmen Phillips came in seventh with 94, Sophie Blagoue was tied for eighth with Triad's Anja Mills with a 97 and Grace Stauder finished 10th with a 103.

Watson, Walters, Phillips, Blagoue and Stauder received medals and earned all-conference honors for their finishes in the tournament.

Emily DeCoue shot a 114 for the Eagles, who will wrap up their regular season against Marquette Catholic at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Cloverleaf Golf Course. The Bethalto school will compete in the Class A Okawville Regional on Oct. 3 at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville.

CM finished second to Highland by just five strokes in last year's MVC tournament at Belk Park.