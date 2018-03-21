GIRLS GOLF: Great Scot!

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Morgan Bemis (left) will plan on playing golf at Monmouth College next year. Joining Bemis is Alton girls golf coach Carey Cappel.

After turning in a successful high school golf career that included four sectional appearances, three all-Southwestern Conference awards and a trip to the state tournament, Morgan Bemis will continue playing golf in the next level at Monmouth College next year.

The Alton senior recently announced that she will play golf at the NCAA Division III school located in Monmouth, just south of the Quad Cities.

Bemis will join a Monmouth women's golf team that finished fourth in the Midwest Conference Championships. The Fighting Scots are coached by Ashley Sims.

Bemis earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors and was one of three Alton players who qualified for sectionals last fall. When she was a freshman, she helped the Redbirds win a sectional title and qualify for state.