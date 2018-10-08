GIRLS GOLF: On to Decatur

For the first time in 18 years, the Marquette girls golf team will make a trip to the state tournament.

The Explorers advanced to the Class A state tournament this weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur after finishing third in the Centralia Sectional with a 339 on Monday at Greenview Golf Course.

Marquette finished in a tie for third with the Columbia, but the Alton school earned the state-qualifying bid on a scorecard playoff. The Explorers beat Columbia by 16 strokes to win the Class A Okawville Regional on Wednesday.

Freshman Gracie Piar finished in a four-way tie for fifth with an 80 to lead Marquette. Freshman Audrey Cain was 16th with an 84, junior Annie Kane placed 19th with an 85, junior Katy Kratschmer came in 32nd with a 90, sophomore Cat Hollis was 40th with a 92 and sophomore Clancy Maag finished 49th with a 94.

The Explorers' last state tournament appearance was in 2000 under coach Jerry Montague. That year, Marquette, led by four-time state medalist Mary Ellen Jacobs, placed second to Edwardsville in the Marquette Sectional to advance to state.

The Explorers will be the only Riverbend area entry at this year's state tournament, which starts on Friday.

Also on Monday, Civic Memorial's season ended with a 10th-place finish and a 383 score. Maisey Watson led the Eagles with a 93, followed by Carmen Phillips with a 94, Reagan Walters with a 97, Gracie Stauder with a 99 and Sophie Blagoue with a 111. CM, which won the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament title for the first time this season, qualified for sectionals by finishing third in the Okawville Regional.

Roxana's Olivia Stangler finished with a 106 in Monday's sectionals.