GIRLS GOLF: Sharpmack becomes a Panther

Roxana senior Bailey Sharpmack (middle) is flanked by her parents Tracy (left) and Glen (right) while signing a letter of intent to play golf at Eastern Illinois University on Wednesday at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium.

After finishing with an outstanding high school golf career that included four varsity letters, three South Central Conference championships, two trips to the state tournament and a Madison County title, Bailey Sharpmack wasn't planning on giving up on golf.

The Roxana senior will continue to play the sport at Eastern Illinois University next year. She signed a letter of intent to play for the Division I school in Charleston on Wednesday at Roxana High's Larry Milazzo Gymnasium.

“It's a big relief to be able to get this done and be able to officially sign,” Sharpmack said. “Now, I can enjoy my senior year and look forward to see what happens next.”

Sharpmack's parents – Glen and Tracy – and 12 of her classmates were among the people in attendance at the signing.

“It's a bittersweet day and we've been working on this for a long time,” Glen said. “There were a lot of blood, sweat and tears when she was a freshman. I remember her crying because the ball wouldn't go straight. Then every year, things got better and better and better. By the end of her sophomore year, she really turned the corner and she played in a lot of junior PGA events and I really think that's what really put her above and beyond some of her competitors.”

The Panthers, who play golf in the fall and spring seasons, are coached by Mike Moncel.

“From the very first time we were in contact with coach Moncel, he said, 'I got a spot for you. Just take your time and be patient,'” Glen said.

EIU, which added women's golf in 1997, wrapped up its fall season on Oct. 24 with a 12th-place finish at a tournament in Evansville, Ind. The Panthers will start their spring season in March.

Sharpmack will continue a golf career that began in her freshman year. During her four-year career with the Shells, she had 20 victories.

“I had a great time,” Sharpmack said. “It was really memorable. My teammate, Amanda Morgan, has really helped me out and pushed me to be the best that I can. We really encourage each other. If it weren't for her, it probably wouldn't have been as entertaining. I felt like this year went by really fast, but it was a really great year for us.”

This season, Sharpmack qualified for the state tournament after shooting an 87 at the Class A Marquette Catholic Sectional on Oct. 9. She finished in a five-way tie for 50th with a 176 at the state tournament on Oct. 14 at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Sharpmack began her senior season on Aug. 15 with a Madison County small-school division championship at Granite City. She finished with 11 pars and shot a 77 to win her first county title and share medalist honors with Edwardsville's Sydney Sahuri.

Sharpmack placed first with a 79 at the conference tournament on Sept. 26 at Indian Springs Golf Course for her third straight title. The Roxana senior also shot an even par 36 on Sept. 7 against Civic Memorial, Litchfield and Staunton at Belk Park Golf Course and placed second in the Marquette Blast-Off Classic.

Last year, Sharpmack medaled 9 times in 9-hole matches, won the Class A Marquette Regional and finished ninth at the Salem Sectional to qualify for state for the first time. In her sophomore year, she advanced to sectionals for the first time by shooting a 96 at the Class A Roxana Regional.

Sharpmack said she's going to miss playing golf at Roxana.

“This is where I grew up ever since kindergarten and I had the same best friends since third grade,” she said. “It will be weird to leave them here, but it will be nice to have a change.”

Sharpmack had considered Quincy University and Indiana Wesleyan University before deciding on EIU last month.

“I was planning on going to one of those schools, but after I looked at their campuses and their golf teams, I realized that Eastern was the right fit for me,” said Sharpmack, who plans to major in elementary education. “The school, in general, felt like home, so I ended up going with that.”