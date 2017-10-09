GIRLS GOLF: Roxana's Sharpmack, Marquette's Kane advance to state

ALTON – Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack and Marquette Catholic's Ellie Kane will get to end their high school golf careers on a big trip.

They will be heading to Decatur to compete in the Class 1A state tournament.

Kane and Sharpmack will be the lone Riverbend area representatives at the state event at Red Tail Run Golf Course after shooting an 86 and 87, respectively, at the Class 1A Marquette Catholic Sectional on Monday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

The state tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Sharpmack is back at state for the second year in a row. Last year, she qualified for state by shooting an 85 at the Class A Salem Sectional. She went on to place 31st with a 170 at state.

Kane will be making her first state tournament appearance, making it the third time in four seasons Marquette will have a golfer at state. Carlee Cronin competed at state in back-to-back years in '14 and '15.

The Explorers finished in a tie for sixth with Althoff with 371 in Monday's sectionals, coming up three place short of qualifying for state as a team for the first time since 2000.

Lauren Walsh shot five pars and a birdie and finished with a 92, Annie Kane fired a 94 with five pars and a birdie, Sarah Gratton finished with 99, Katie Kratschmer had a 101 and Cat Hollis had a 113 for Marquette, which qualified for sectionals by placing third at the Class A Gibault Regional on Oct. 4 in Waterloo.

Civic Memorial had two players compete in sectionals. Isabella Roberts shot a 102 and Carmen Phillips finished with a 103, but both of them didn't make the cut for the state round. They each had two pars.

Phillips and Roberts qualified for sectionals by shooting a 78 and an 88, respectively, at the Gibault Regional. Last year, the Eagles didn't have any sectional qualifiers.

Roberts competed at sectionals for the third time, while Phillips was making her initial sectional appearance.

CM finished fourth in the Gibault Regional, coming up one place short of qualifying for the sectionals as a team.

Kane finished with seven pars and a birdie in the par-3, No. 17 hole. Like the rest of her Marquette teammates, she started off in the back nine. After shooting 3-over-par in the first three holes, Kane bounced back to shoot a 2-over-par in the next six holes and finished with 41.

The Marquette senior finished with a 45 in the front nine.

Last week, Kane finished with an 86, the Explorers' second-lowest score, at the Gibault Regional.

Sharpmack qualified for sectionals by shooting an 84 at regionals. She won a regional title last year at the Marquette Regional.

Sharpmack started off at the front nine. After shooting a par in the par-4, No. 1 hole, the Roxana senior came back with a birdie in the par-5, No. 2 hole. She finished with a 41 in the front nine, but slipped to a 46 in the back.

Sharpmack finished with five pars and two birdies. She shot her other birdie in the par-3, No. 12 hole.

Monday's sectional tournament was delayed for 30 minutes due to thick fog in the area.

Massac County won the sectional crown with a 336. Nashville placed second with 352 and St. Anthony came in third with a 358.

Pinckneyville was fourth with a 360 and Effingham placed fifth with a 362.

Sharpmack and Kane are among the top 10 individuals not on a state-qualifying team who will play at Decatur this weekend.

Highland's Rece Portell and Effingham's Ava Boehm were tied for the 10th and final qualifying spot with an 88, forcing a playoff on Tuesday to decide who will go to Decatur.

× Bailey Sharpmack 10 9 17 Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack discusses her performance at the Class A Marquette Catholic Sectional on Monday. She shot an 87 to qualify for state for the second year in a row.