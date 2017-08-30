GIRLS GOLF: Sharpmack shines again in dual against Marquette

WOOD RIVER – Bailey Sharpmack has never shot par in a 9-hole match in her four-year high school golf career.

The Roxana senior came very close of accomplishing that feat on Wednesday against the Marquette Catholic Explorers at Belk Park Golf Course.

Sharpmack finished with a season-best, 1-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors for the sixth time this season. She finished with 4 pars, 3 bogeys and 2 birdies to become the only golfer to shoot under 40 in the dual match against the Explorers.

But Sharpmack's performance wasn't enough for the Shells to beat Marquette. The Alton school beat the Roxana 172-231 to improve to 5-1 in dual matches. The Shells dropped to 3-6.

Seniors Ellie Kane and Lauren Walsh each shot a 41 to lead the Explorers. Kane finished with four pars and Walsh shot two pars and a birdie.

Sophomore Katy Kratschmer finished with a 44, senior Sarah Gratton and freshman Cat Hollis each had a 46 and sophomore Annie Kane shot a 47 for Marquette, which will return to action on Tuesday against Litchfield, Greenville, Roxana, Auburn and Staunton at Litchfield Country Club.

The Shells also will take a six-day break before returning on Tuesday to compete in the six-team meet at Litchfield.

Sharpmack was paired with Ellie Kane in Wednesday's match. She scored pars in the second, fourth, eighth and ninth holes and shot birdies in the fifth and seventh holes.

The Roxana senior came close of finishing with an eagle on the par-5, No. 7 hole. She was on the green on her third shot when she hit a long putt that went into the hole, then bounced out. Sharpmack scored the birdie on the next putt.

Sharpmack shot a 37 for the second straight match. She carded a 37 against Greenville and Pana on Tuesday at Indian Springs Golf Course in Fillmore.

Sharpmack started her season on Aug. 15 by earning medalist honors and winning a small-school division championship with a 77 at the Madison County tournament. She shot a 39 against Civic Memorial and Granite City on Aug. 24 at Belk Park and finished with a 43 twice.

Also for Roxana, Olivia Stangler shot a 56, Amanda Morgan finished with a 58 and Gabi Blakely had an 80.

Ellie Kane shot pars in the second, fifth, sixth and eighth holes. Walsh fired a birdie on the par-5, No. 4 hole and shot pars in the seventh and eighth holes.

Alton handed the Explorers their only loss in dual match play on Aug. 16, when the Redbirds won 193-194 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

× Bailey Sharpmack 8-30-17 Roxana senior Bailey Sharpmack discusses her performance against Marquette Catholic on Wednesday at Belk Park Golf Course. She shot a 37 to earn medalist honors for the sixth time this season.