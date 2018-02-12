GIRLS SOCCER: Aces wild

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate THEO TATE PHOTO – Marquette Catholic senior Lauren Fischer signs a letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Evansville on Feb. 8. She is flanked by her father Jim (left) and mother Cheryl (right).

Feb. 8, 2018 will be a day Lauren Fischer will always remember.

The Marquette Catholic senior finalized her college plans by signing a letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Evansville. Hours later, she helped the school's girls basketball team capture its first regional title in six years as Marquette beat Piasa Southwestern in the Class 2A regional title game at its home floor.

“It was a super big day,” Fischer said.

Fischer will join an Evansville women's soccer program that finished 6-11 last fall, its third straight losing season. The Purple Aces compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“My goal is to go down there and work as hard as I can and try to become the best player as I can in my freshman year and see where it goes from there,” Fischer said.

Fischer first became interested in playing soccer in Evansville during her freshman year at Marquette.

“I played soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher on the Illinois side for 10 years,” Fischer said. “Throughout the whole program, it's all about they want to make sure that you are comfortable on where you're going next. So around my freshman year, I started sending out emails going to the ECNL (Elite Clubs National League) showcases with my select team. Evansville kind of found me and emailed me and I started emailing back with them and I visited them last spring. It took some time to think about it and a month later, I committed.”

Fischer said she felt a sigh of relief after signing for Evansville, which is coached by Krista McKendree.

“I definitely felt a lot less stress in the spring whether I got my college plans out of the way, but I'm excited with how everything worked out and I'm fully committed to go there now,” the Marquette senior said.

Fischer signed with her basketball and soccer teammates in attendance.

“I love this school,” she said. “They definitely showed the utmost respect and support towards me in this journey. I couldn't have been more thankful for the people who came out today.”

Terry Dutko, the goalkeeper coach for Scott Gallagher, was thrilled for Fischer continuing her soccer career in college. The day before, he saw Granite City senior goalkeeper Viktoria Johnson, another member of the Scott Gallagher program, sign with Millikin University.

“She's a very hard worker,” Dutko said. “She's very diligent about her work and when she comes, she's ready to train and she trains the right way. With that being said, she's a lot of fun as well.”

Fischer said Dutko has been helpful to her. Dutko has been Fischer's goalkeeper coach for 6 years.

“He changed the whole way of how I played for the better,” she said. “I couldn't have asked for a better role model and mentor through the years.”

Fischer has enjoyed a successful high school soccer career at Marquette. She was the Explorers' goalkeeper since her freshman year. When she was a sophomore, she helped the Alton school place third in the Class 1A state tournament. Last year, she helped the Explorers finish 11-8-1.

Fischer said she's looking forward to her senior year. She'll have a new coach in Brian Hoener.

“My senior year will hopefully be one to remember,” said Fischer, who has been playing goalkeeper for 9 years. “I'm really close with the seniors here. We have a lot of underclassmen coming in, so it will be fun to show them the ropes and with our new coach, it will be fun to have some new traditions and start off the new program right.”

Fischer was a valuable player for the Marquette girls' basketball team this winter. She was the Explorers' leading scorer at 12 points per game and helped her team win 20 games for the first time since 2000.

“I'm going to miss basketball a lot because it's different from soccer, but I had a couple of weeks off from soccer right now and I'm excited to get that going,” Fischer said. “Basketball and soccer are completely different, in my opinion. They both taught me some more life lessons and definitely how to be a good team leader.”