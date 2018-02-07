GIRLS SOCCER: All fired up

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville senior Megan Bowman signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Illinois Chicago women’s soccer program on Feb. 7. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Steve Bowman, Megan Bowman and Maria Bowman (back row) and Edwardsville girls soccer coach Abby Federmann.

Megan Bowman has been valuable since she joined the Edwardsville girls soccer team when she was a freshman.

After three years, Bowman helped the Tigers win 46 matches with a regional championship and earned all-Southwestern Conference honors twice at midfielder.

“She's such a consistent player all around,” first-year Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann said. “I like to say she's probably one of my all-around most solid players. She's a playmaker. She doesn't get the glory of scoring points or saving goals, but she makes all of the plays to get those girls the stats. She makes everybody around her want to work a little bit harder. Her desire to win is something I haven't seen in a lot of girls her age. She's passionate about this game and being successful at it.”

Next year, Bowman will be taking her strong play to the University of Illinois Chicago. The Edwardsville senior signed to play for the Flames' women's soccer program on Feb. 7.

“I'm excited for her,” said Federmann, who replaced Abby Comerford as head coach after working as an assistant for three years. “We've known about this for a little while now, so we've been kind of prepared for this transition. She has an opportunity to be very successful up there and the Flames are lucky to have her.”

Bowman will be playing for the UIC program that wrapped up its fourth season of play last fall.

“I'm hoping to get some minutes in my freshman year,” Bowman said. “I think I can do that if I work hard. The coaches are doing a lot of good things with recruiting. He (Rigby) got 10 new freshmen this year and I'm hoping to make a big mark this year.”

The Flames never had a winning season, but they did finish with a school-record seven wins in '17. Brian Rigby is the head coach.

“It's a young program and it seems like they know what they're doing when they recruit down here because they're getting a good crop of girls,” Federmann said. “Megan is going to have some club girls she knows on that team and I think it's going to be a really good fit for her. It's not too far away from us and she'll play locally here at SIUE, so I'll get to watch her play and I think it's going to be a good time. I think she'll be very successful up there.”

Bowman said she first got interested in UIC in the summer before her junior year.

“It was a little early, but I always knew that I wanted to go to a big city for college and UIC is just a big draw because of the city, the soccer team and the coach,” the Edwardsville senior said.

Bowman will continue a soccer career that began when she was 4. She also plays for the Scott Gallagher select soccer team.

“She had a great time with the club and has greatly developed with the coaches she's been exposed to, so it's been a great experience for her,” said Maria Bowman, Megan's mother.

Bowman helped the Tigers win 13 matches and capture their first regional title in three years last year. She earned second-team all-conference honors.

When she was a sophomore, Bowman helped Edwardsville win 18 matches and received third-team notice on the all-SWC team.

“She's done quite well with the coaches here at the high school,” Maria Bowman said. “A lot of the teammates that she has had in the high school team also have been club team members, so she's been surrounded by really good people and has been able to do quite well.”

Bowman said she's excited about this year's soccer season. The Tigers start their season on March 12 against Belleville East in the Metro Cup Tournament at Edwardsville.

“High school season is always fun,” she said. “The team is great. I'm a friend of pretty much everyone. This year, I think we have the ability to make it to state finally.”