GIRLS SOCCER: Another all-state honor for Hatfield

Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Brianna Hatfield controls the ball against Edwardsville on May 2. She earned all-state honors for the second straight year.

Brianna Hatfield ended her outstanding high school soccer with another all-state award.

The Alton senior forward was one of 61 soccer players named to the all-state team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. Hatfield was the only area player named to the all-state team.

Hatfield, a midfielder, earned her second straight all-state award. She also was voted onto to the all-sectional team twice.

This spring, Hatfield was the Redbirds' top scorer with 11 goals. She finished with her high school career with 54 goals.

Hatfield plans to continue her soccer career at Florida Gulf Coast University, an NCAA Division I school in Fort Myers, next year.

Seven area players earned all-sectional honors. They were Calista Cox of Alton, Morgan Wilson of Civic Memorial, Sarah Kraus and Jocelyn Wagner of Edwardsville, Emma Dutko and Viktoria Johnson of Granite City and Emma Lucas of Roxana.

Seven area players were named onto the honorable mention all-sectional team. They were Sydney Schmidt of Alton, Cassie Hall of Civic Memorial, Kara Crutchley of East Alton-Wood River, Hannah Bilecke of Edwardsville, Macy Hoppes of Father McGivney, Anna Stearns of Granite City and Madalyn Smith of Marquette Catholic.

Lucas received all-sectional honors for the third year in a row. The Roxana senior was named honorable mention all-sectional when she was a freshman.

Crutchley, a junior, was named honorable mention all-sectional for the third year in a row.

Wilson, a senior, was named on the all-sectional team for the second straight year. She was voted honorable mention all-sectional when she was a sophomore.

Hall, a senior, picked up her second consecutive IHSSCA award. She named all-sectional last spring.

Johnson, a senior, also received her second straight IHSSCA award. She was named honorable mention all-sectional in 2017.

Cox, a junior, picked up her second IHSSCA honor. She was named honorable mention all-sectional when she was a freshman.