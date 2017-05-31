GIRLS SOCCER: Area players earn all-state, all-sectional honors

Alton's Brianna Hatfield, Edwardsville's Abigail Crabtree and Granite City's Lexi Grote were the top scorers of their respective teams this spring.

Their efforts caught the attention of the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association voting committee. All three players earned all-state honors.

Crabtree, Grote and Hatfield were among 60 players who were named on the all-state team, which is selected by the IHSSCA. Crabtree earned her third all-state award, Grote was named on the all-state team for the second year in a row and Hatfield received her first all-state honor.

Crabtree and Grote are seniors and Hatfield is a junior. Crabtree and Grote will be playing soccer at Purdue University and Southeast Missouri State University, respectively.

Crabtree, who was named on the all-state team in her freshman and junior seasons, led Edwardsville with 12 goals this year. She helped the Tigers win 13 matches and a regional title.

Grote, who earned all-state honors last spring, finished with 16 goals and 48 on her career. She helped the Warriors win regional titles in her sophomore and junior seasons.

Hatfield scored 20 goals to lead Alton. She helped the Redbirds finish 12-6-2 this spring, their second straight winning season.

Seven area players were named to the all-sectional team, which is comprised of players from Southwestern Illinois. They were Cassie Hall and Morgan Wilson of Civic Memorial, Megan Bowman and Taylor Hansen of Edwardsville, Katie Kercher of Alton, Grace Neidhardt of Granite City and Emma Lucas of Roxana.

There were six area players on the honorable mention all-sectional team. They were Viktoria Johnson and Kendyl Pritchett of Granite City, Alaina Nasello of Alton, Cloe Copeland of Roxana, Jenna Robinson of Civic Memorial and Kara Crutchley of East Alton-Wood River.

There was a total of 27 players on the all-sectional team and 19 players on the honorable mention all-sectional team. The sectional coordinator is EA-WR girls soccer coach Matt Herndon.